FIFA sends warning to Diego Maradona for comment on England v Columbia

Repititive controversial incidents have led FIFA to caution Diego Maradona at the World Cup.

  • Published:
World football governing body FIFA have finally sent a warning to Diego Maradona after losing patience with the Argentine legend. play Maradona has been cautioned by FIFA (AFP/File)
World football governing body FIFA have finally sent a warning to Diego Maradona after losing patience with the Argentine legend.

Maradona who is an official FIFA ambassador and a key member of the Legends program has attended several matches as a VIP guest of the World governing body.

The 57-year-old has been embroiled in several controversial issues at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Argentine legend Diego Maradona has reportedly been banned by FIFA from his ambassadorial role over his antics in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D game between Nigeria and Argentina. play Maradona's gestures may have landed in trouble (AFP)

His latest is the criticism of American referee Mark Geiger who was in charge of the round of 16 game between Columbia and England.

Before the game between the two sides, Maradona showed support for Columbia as he was photographed in their jersey.

Maradona reacted to the game between Columbia and England by telling Telesur a Venezuelan broadcast outlet that the game on between the two sides on Tuesday, June 3 was a "monumental theft."

England striker Harry Kane’s penalty incident by Columbia’s Carlos Sanchez was the topic on which Maradona was commenting upon.

FIFA have however responded to Maradona’s claims with a statement which said, "insinuations" were "entirely inappropriate and completely unfounded.

"FIFA is extremely sorry to read such declarations from a player who has written the history of our game."

Diego Maradona has reportedly been banned by FIFA from his ambassadorial role over his antics in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Group D game between Nigeria and Argentina. play Maradona was caught on camera smoking at the stadium (AFP)

 

Maradona has been involved in other incidents such as an offensive gesture towards a supporter in Argentina’s opening game against Iceland.

He was also caught breaking stadium protocol by smoking a cigar on FIFA's official television broadcast as well as raising his middle finger when Argentina scored a late winning goal against Nigeria in their last group encounter.

