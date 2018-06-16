Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Reactions as Denmark beat Peru 1-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

World Cup 2018 Twitter makes fun of Cueva penalty miss, as Peru lose 1-0 to Denmark

Here are the reactions as Denmark beat Peru 1-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Twitter reacted as Christian Cueva penalty miss cost Peru who lost 0-1 to Denmark in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group C opener on Saturday, June 16. play Twitter made fun of Cueva who lost a penalty against Denmark (FIFA)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Twitter reacted as Christian Cueva penalty miss cost Peru who lost 0-1 to Denmark in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group C opener on Saturday, June 16.

Denmark secured a 1-0 win over Peru through a second half goal by Yussuf Poulsen in the 59th minute.

Christian Cueva mocked on Twitter

Twitter made of Cueva as his penalty cost Peru a win against Denmark after a 36 year wait to return to the FIFA World Cup.

Peru vs Denmark stats

The technique he used in taking the penalty as well as the eventual outcome were criticised by Twitter users.

Yussuf Poulsen play Yussuf Poulsen scored the winner for Denmark (CNN)

 

A fan said, "penalty suppose don reach Peru now considering the speed at which the ball was travelling."

 

Another fan mocked the Peru international as he said, "Wow, Christian Cueva's penalty just flew past my house!:"

 

other reactions were, "Christian Cueva’s penalty will land on Mars in 17 hours time. Space."

 

"Cueva probably wants to go hide in a cave after that penalty miss"

"Cueva misses the penalty! He steps up right footed and it ends up in Belarus."

Peru will hope to bounce back against France, while Denmark take on Australia in their next fixture on Thursday, June 21.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 2018 FIFA World Cup Nigeria squad guide, full fixtures, group and key...bullet
2 Super Eagles Psychic pig predicts Nigeria will get to semi-final of...bullet
3 Super Eagles Nigeria wins fashion World Cupbullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Twitter mock Morocco, Iran for 'uninteresting' game
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails King Ronaldo as Portugal draw Spain 3-3 in opener
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Egypt after 1-0 loss to Uruguay
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Paul Pogba for saving France from Australia
World Cup 2018 Where was Messi? Twitter asks as Argentina draw Iceland
Julen Lopetegui Twitter react as Spain sack coach on the eve of World Cup
Julen Lopetegui Spain sack coach after accepting Real Madrid job, Hierro appointed
World Cup 2018 Salah left out of starting line-up for Egypt World Cup opener
Football Ronaldo scores hat-trick against Spain as World Cup lifts off
World Cup 2018 Twitter mocks Saudi Arabia after loss to Russia

Football

Super Eagles
Nigeria Vs Croatia Live updates as Super Eagles open their World Cup 2018 campaign
Yussuf Poulsen scored a valuable goal for Denmark
Football Poulsen winner for Denmark ruins Peru's World Cup return
Lionel Messi missed a penalty as Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by Iceland at the World Cup in Russia
Football Messi misses penalty as Iceland hold Argentina to 1-1 draw
Paying the penalty: Lionel Messi and Argentina struggled to a 1-1 draw with World Cup debutants Iceland
Football Who's saying what at the World Cup