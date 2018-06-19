World Cup 2018: Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez gets 1st red of tournament

news

Colombia defender Carlos Sanchez Moreno has received the first red card of World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Carlos Sanchez was sent off in their Group H clash against Japan on Tuesday, June 19 after handling the ball in the box.

Slovenian referee Damir Skomina flashed a straight red card for Carlos Sanchez after he blocked a Shinji Kagawa’s shot with his arms.

Kagawa stepped up to score the resulting penalty to put Japan in the lead.

The red card was the fastest shown at a World Cup since Jose Alberto Batista was sent off just 54 seconds for Uruguay against Scotland in 1986.

At 32, Carlos Sanchez is playing in his third World Cup after representing Colombia at South 2010 and Brazil 2014.

The midfielder has played for the likes of Elche, Aston Villa, Fiorentina and Espanyol.