Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

World Cup 2018: Cisse says being the only black coach disturbs him

World Cup 2018 Senegal's Cisse says being the only black coach disturbs him

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said more African coaches are needed to take football on the continent to the next level and develop teams capable of challenging for the World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse talks to the press in Moscow play

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse talks to the press in Moscow

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said more African coaches are needed to take football on the continent to the next level and develop teams capable of challenging for the World Cup.

Brazilian great Pele predicted in 1977 that an African team would win the tournament by 2000 but returns have been disappointing, with only three quarter-final appearances by African teams in the event's history.

Cisse's 2002 Senegal side were one of those, along with Cameroon in 1990 and Ghana in 2010.

The dreadlocked 42-year-old said players from those teams were now turning to coaching and could provide a crucial boost to African football.

"I represent a new generation that would like to have its place among African football and world football," he said.

"We're good players with pasts as professional football players and are very good tactically. We have the right to be among the top international coaches."

Cisse, whose Senegal side open their World Cup campaign in Russia with a Group H clash against Poland on Tuesday, said African teams would eventually be as successful as the European and South American giants.

"I am certain that one day an African team, an African country, will win the World Cup," he said.

But he said it would take time, adding: "It's a bit more complicated in our countries. We face realities that are not there in other continents."

"But Africa is full of quality and we're on the way," he said. "We fully trust our football, we have no complexes.

"You see lots of African players in European clubs, now we need African coaches for our continent to go ahead."

Senegal are one of five African teams at the tournament in Russia but they are the only one coached by an African.

Cisse was reluctant to attribute the lack of African mentors to prejudice, instead focusing on football's power to unite.

"I'm the only black coach at this World Cup, it's true," he said. "But really this debate disturbs me. I think football is a universal sport and the colour of your skin is of very little importance."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez gets 1st red of tournamentbullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Okocha says Super Eagles lost because players were...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Senegal beat Poland for first African win at 2018 World Cup
World Cup 2018 Senegal's Cisse says being the only black coach disturbs him
World Cup 2018 Russia beat Egypt to close in on World Cup last 16
Football Poland's key defender Glik in doubt against Mane's Senegal
World Cup 2018 All you need to know about Senegal-Poland clash
Football Lewandowski frustrated in Poland World Cup loss
World Cup 2018 Hope Of Africa – Senegal showing the way in Russia
Football Senegal to the rescue as African teams struggle at World Cup
World Cup 2018 Senegal is Africa’s only hope after a first win, the Nigerians were just fashion enthusiasts

Football

Here is a chance to win fantastic prizes during the 2018 world cup
Fantastic.ng Here is a chance to win fantastic prizes during the 2018 world cup
World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday seven
Cristiano Ronaldo (right) bagged a sublime treble against Spain in Portugal's opening match at the World Cup
Football Ronaldo looms for Morocco as Russia basks in glory
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stated that Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi is a bad 'No 10' for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel a bad '10' for Nigeria