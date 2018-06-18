Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Carl Ikeme gets jersey from Super Eagles World Cup opponents Iceland

World Cup 2018 Carl Ikeme gets jersey from group opponents Iceland

Carl Ikeme gets a boost from Iceland in the fight to recover from Acute leukemia .

  • Published:
Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has received a jersey from the Iceland team ahead of their meeting with Nigeria in group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday, June 22. play Iceland team send jersey to Carl Ikeme (Twitter/Footballiceland)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has received a jersey from the Iceland team ahead of their meeting with Nigeria in group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday, June 22.

Ikeme who is battling with Acute-Leukemia will not take part in the group stage encounter but the Iceland team made the gesture to support the goalkeeper.

Jón Daði Böðvarsson who is a former teammate of Ikeme at Wolverhampton Wanderers led the Iceland squad who posed for a picture with a jersey.

Croatia vs Nigeria stats

The Iceland jersey has Ikeme's name on it and the number one, Jón Daði posted a message accompanying the picture on his official Twitter account.

He said, "All of us in @footballiceland are with you @Carl_Ikeme"

 

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) earlier delivered a signed jersey by all the Super Eagles players to Ikeme before the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Ikeme was the Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper and played two games in the qualification campaign until he was diagnosed with acute leukemia.

Carl Ikeme, Seyi Akinwunmi, Amaju Pinnick play Carl Ikeme was presented a signed jersey by the Super Eagles players (NFF)

The 31-year-old has been unable to feature for club and country again since the illness but was named a honorary of the Super Eagles team to the tournament.

The Super Eagles will hope to bounce back against Iceland in their next fixture on Friday, June 22.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Croatia Time and where to watch Nigeria’s opening game of...bullet
2 Nigeria Vs Croatia Live updates as Super Eagles lose their World Cup...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Okocha says Super Eagles lost because players were out of position
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles players send signed jersey to goalkeeper
Carl Ikeme Gernot Rohr gives Wolves goalie a spot in World Cup team
World Cup 2018 Jerseys don't win matches, Twitter trolls Super Eagles after Croatia defeat
Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers are back to English top flight
World Cup 2018 Modric says Croatia were mature against Super Eagles
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper diagnosed with acute leukaemia
Carl Ikeme Joe Hart visits Super Eagles goalkeeper
Carl Ikeme Rohr, Pinnick visit Super Eagles goalkeeper in London
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper thanks football world for support following acute leukaemia diagnosis

Football

Japan will face Colombia on Tuesday in their first Russia 2018 World Cup match
Football Psychic parrot tips Japan to fall off perch in Russia
Harry Kane will captain England in their World Cup opener against Tunisia
Football England expects as dark horses Belgium launch World Cup campaign
Andre Silva has been tipped as Portugal's long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo
Football Portugal 'stronger than Morocco', says Andre Silva
Serbia defender Aleksandar Kolarov scored the winning goal against Costa Rica and got a Russian car as a present
Football Serbia's Kolarov given boxy Lada for World Cup goal