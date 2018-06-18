news

Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has received a jersey from the Iceland team ahead of their meeting with Nigeria in group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday, June 22.

Ikeme who is battling with Acute-Leukemia will not take part in the group stage encounter but the Iceland team made the gesture to support the goalkeeper.

Jón Daði Böðvarsson who is a former teammate of Ikeme at Wolverhampton Wanderers led the Iceland squad who posed for a picture with a jersey.

The Iceland jersey has Ikeme's name on it and the number one, Jón Daði posted a message accompanying the picture on his official Twitter account.

He said, "All of us in @footballiceland are with you @Carl_Ikeme"

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) earlier delivered a signed jersey by all the Super Eagles players to Ikeme before the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Ikeme was the Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper and played two games in the qualification campaign until he was diagnosed with acute leukemia.

The 31-year-old has been unable to feature for club and country again since the illness but was named a honorary of the Super Eagles team to the tournament.

The Super Eagles will hope to bounce back against Iceland in their next fixture on Friday, June 22.