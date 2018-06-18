Pulse.ng logo
Reactions as Belgium beat Panama 3-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Mertens volley as Belgium beat Panama

Here are the reactions as Belgium beat Panama 3-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Dries Mertens scored a stunning volley, and Romelu Lukaku added two more as Belgium beat Panama 3-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group G opener on Monday, June 18. play Belgium got off to a winning start over Panama (Sky)
Dries Mertens scored a stunning volley, and Romelu Lukaku added two more as Belgium beat Panama 3-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group G opener on Monday, June 18.

A cagey first half saw Panama frustrate Belgium superstars to a goalless draw at half time.

Belgium turned up the style and gradually grew into the game, and were rewarded through a volley by Dries Mertens 47th minute.

Belgium vs Panama stats

Mertens volley was hailed on Twitter

Mertens volley against Panama was compared to some of the stunning goals scored at the tournament so far.

Reactions to Mertens stunning effort, "Sensational goal from Mertens, For Panama it’s surely curtains."

"Dries Mertens...Technique, Skill, Ability, That was absolutely stunning."

"Dries Mertens with a worldie of a strike! Take a bow son!"

Romelu Lukaku play Romelu Lukaku scored a second and third for Belgium against Panama (Squawka)

Kevin De Bruyne assist for Lukaku praised on Twitter

Kevin De Bruyne is well known as a provider of goals, his assist for Lukaku against Panama was praised on Twitter.

Here are the reactions to the pass, "Genius assist by Kevin De Bruyne with Lukaku doing the Lord’s work! "

 

"Kevin De Bruyne with one of the filthiest assists of the World Cup. That was a ridiculous pass."

"Kevin De Bruyne with 12 key passes but i've got Pogba ass lickers telling me this is the same perfomance Pogba's putting against Australia lmaooooo"

"That is just unreal footballing from Kevin De Bruyne. The first touch.... the outside of the booth.... vision. Wow."

 

Romelu Lukaku scored second, third for Belgium against Panama

Romelu Lukakau got into goal scoring groove after Mertens opener as he added a second and third for Belgium, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard with the assists.

With two goals and a decent performance Twitter users trolled Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata who is not part of the Spain team to the tournament.

Here are the reactions to Lukaku's performance, "Romelu Lukaku scoring two goals in the World Cup while Álvaro Morata and Alexandre Lacazette are watching him from the sofas at home. My striker"

"Just a reminder that Romelu Lukaku was once being compared to Alvaro Morata. One is bagging goals at the World Cup, the other is on a holiday."

Belgium take on Tunisia in their next fixture, while Panama will hope to bounce back against Belgium on Sunday, June 24.

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
