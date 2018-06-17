Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from France 2 Vs 1 Australia

World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from France 2 Vs 1 Australia

France begin their World Cup 2018 campaign with a 2-1 win over Peru with goals from Griezmann and Pogba.

  • Published:
Paul Pogba and Nabil Fekir play World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from France 2 Vs 1 Australia
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The first VAR-assisted penalty awarded in the history of the World Cup and scored by Antoine Griezmann and a Paul Pogba deflected strike were what France needed to beat a gutsy Australia side 2-1 on Saturday, June 17 in a Group C game.

These are five things we learnt from the game

Match stats

1. Unbeaten start

The 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday is the fourth consecutive time that France will be starting unbeaten in a World Cup campaign.

Since that shocking 1-0 loss to Senegal in Korea/Japan 2002, France have drawn Switzerland (Germany 2006) and Uruguay (South African 2010) and beaten Honduras (Brazil 2014).

2. Losing start

For Australia, this loss was their fourth in five World Cup appearances, their only win coming against Japan at Germany 2006.

They lost 2-0 to East German at the 1974 World Cup in West Germany, 4-0 to Germany in South Africa 2010 and 3-1 to Chile at Brazil 2014.

3. France letting in goals

Didier Deschamp has a huge worry in their defence which let in another goal. They have only managed to keep on a clean sheet in their last seven international games.

4. Griezmann makes history

Antoine Griezmann play World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from France 2 Vs 1 Australia (AFP)
 

Antoine Griezmann scored the first VAR-assisted penalty awarded in the history of the World Cup to open the scoring for France on Saturday.

The Atletico Madrid star wrote his name into the history books after he went down under a tackle from Josh Risdon in the second half of the Group C fixture in Kazan.

Referee Andres Cunha from Uruguay did not initially award a spot-kick but after viewing the VAR footage, ruled it was a penalty and Griezmann coolly slotted past Socceroos' goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

5. Another record

Daniel Arzani was a late substitute for Australia in the game, coming on in the 82nd minute to become the youngest player to make an appearance at the World Cup.  He was aged 19 years and 163 days.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Croatia Time and where to watch Nigeria’s opening game of...bullet
2 Nigeria Vs Croatia Live updates as Super Eagles lose their World Cup...bullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Nigeria squad guide, full fixtures, group and...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 France-Australia sees first VAR penalty award at finals
Football Griezmann hits historic VAR penalty as France squeeze past Australia
World Cup 2018 France 2-1 Australia - How the players fared
World Cup 2018 Tournament for the stars – Pogba leads France by example
Football Van Marwijk disappointed with VAR decision after defeat to France
World Cup 2018 France field youngest starting XI since 1930 World Cup
Football Baby Bleus 'must do better' says France coach Deschamps
Football Three things we learned today at the World Cup

Football

Yussuf Poulsen
World Cup 2018 3 things we learnt from Peru 0 Vs 1 Denmark
Lionel Messi
World Cup 2018 4 things we learnt from Argentina 1 Vs 1 Iceland
Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha has stated that Nigeria 2-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener because Gernot Rohr put players out of position.
World Cup 2018 Okocha says Super Eagles lost because players were out of position
Gustav Svensson fled Ukraine when Russian forces invaded the Crimea peninsula
Football World Cup return to conflict zone for Sweden's Svensson