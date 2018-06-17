news

The first VAR-assisted penalty awarded in the history of the World Cup and scored by Antoine Griezmann and a Paul Pogba deflected strike were what France needed to beat a gutsy Australia side 2-1 on Saturday, June 17 in a Group C game.

These are five things we learnt from the game

1. Unbeaten start

The 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday is the fourth consecutive time that France will be starting unbeaten in a World Cup campaign.

Since that shocking 1-0 loss to Senegal in Korea/Japan 2002, France have drawn Switzerland (Germany 2006) and Uruguay (South African 2010) and beaten Honduras (Brazil 2014).

2. Losing start

For Australia, this loss was their fourth in five World Cup appearances, their only win coming against Japan at Germany 2006.

They lost 2-0 to East German at the 1974 World Cup in West Germany, 4-0 to Germany in South Africa 2010 and 3-1 to Chile at Brazil 2014.

3. France letting in goals

Didier Deschamp has a huge worry in their defence which let in another goal. They have only managed to keep on a clean sheet in their last seven international games.

4. Griezmann makes history

Antoine Griezmann scored the first VAR-assisted penalty awarded in the history of the World Cup to open the scoring for France on Saturday.

The Atletico Madrid star wrote his name into the history books after he went down under a tackle from Josh Risdon in the second half of the Group C fixture in Kazan.

Referee Andres Cunha from Uruguay did not initially award a spot-kick but after viewing the VAR footage, ruled it was a penalty and Griezmann coolly slotted past Socceroos' goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

5. Another record

Daniel Arzani was a late substitute for Australia in the game, coming on in the 82nd minute to become the youngest player to make an appearance at the World Cup. He was aged 19 years and 163 days.