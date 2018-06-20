World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from Senegal 2 Vs 1 Poland

news

Senegal on Tuesday, June 19 became the first African side to win a game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

A Thiago Cionek own-goal in the 37th minute and controversial second by M'Baye Niang in the 60 minute gave Senegal the three points despite a late response from Poland by Grzegorz Krychowiak.

These are five things we learnt from the game

1. The first win for Africa

Senegal’s 2-1 win over Poland was the first victory by an African side in the World Cup 2018.

Senegal took all the three points after Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia all lost their opening games.

2. Best winning rate from Africa

With the 2-1 win over Poland, Senegal have now won 50% of their World Cup matches (3/6) the best win rate of any African country in the competition.

3. Leaky Poland

The 2-1 loss to Senegal is Poland’s ninth consecutive World Cup game that they have conceded.

The last time they kept a clean sheet in the competition was in a 1-0 win over Portugal in 1986.

4. Senegal against Europe

With the 2-1 win over Poland, all of Senegal’s victory at the World Cup have been against European countries.

France and Sweden in Korea/Japan 2002 and Poland in Russia 2018.