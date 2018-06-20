World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from Senegal 2 Vs 1 Poland

Senegal beat Poland in a tight Group H match of World Cup 2018 on Tuesday, June 19.
A Thiago Cionek own-goal in the 37th minute and controversial second by M'Baye Niang in the 60 minute gave Senegal the three points despite a late response from Poland by Grzegorz Krychowiak.
These are five things we learnt from the game
Senegal’s 2-1 win over Poland was the first victory by an African side in the World Cup 2018.
Senegal took all the three points after Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia all lost their opening games.
With the 2-1 win over Poland, Senegal have now won 50% of their World Cup matches (3/6) the best win rate of any African country in the competition.
The 2-1 loss to Senegal is Poland’s ninth consecutive World Cup game that they have conceded.
The last time they kept a clean sheet in the competition was in a 1-0 win over Portugal in 1986.
With the 2-1 win over Poland, all of Senegal’s victory at the World Cup have been against European countries.
France and Sweden in Korea/Japan 2002 and Poland in Russia 2018.