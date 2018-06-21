World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from Portugal 1 Vs 0 Iran

Portugal beat Iran 1-0 in a nail-biting Group B game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
These are three things we learnt from the game.
Portugal continued their unbeaten run in the World Cup against non-European countries with the 1-0 win over Morocco.
The win stretches their unbeaten run against a non-European nation to 16 years. The last time they lost a World Cup game against a non-European country was in the 1-0 win over South Korea in 2002. Since then they have won six and drawn three games against non-European countries.
Apart from the 4-0 loss to Germany in Brazil 2014, Portugal have not lost in their last 11 World Cup group games. They have won six and drawn the other four in their 11 last Group games of the World Cup.
Morocco’s 1-0 loss to Portugal has now made it the seventh time they are losing a World Cup game in 11 matches.
Ronaldo’s winning goal for Portugal was his 85th international goal for his country, making him the highest European goalscorer in the history of football.
With the winning goal coming just in the fourth minute, Portugal are still yet to lose a World Cup match in which they have been leading at halftime.
Morocco on the other have never won when they are trailing at half-time.