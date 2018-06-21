Pulse.ng logo
World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from Portugal 1 Vs 0 Morocco

World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Portugal’s win over Morocco

Portugal beat Morocco 1-0 in a nail-biting Group B game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Cristiano Ronald play World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from Portugal 1 Vs 0 Iran (AFP)
A Cristiano Ronaldo header in the fourth minute was enough for Portugal to take all three points in their Group B clash against Morocco.

These are three things we learnt from the game.

Match stats

1. Unbeaten run against non-Europeans

Portugal continued their unbeaten run in the World Cup against non-European countries with the 1-0 win over Morocco.

The win stretches their unbeaten run against a non-European nation to 16 years. The last time they lost a World Cup game against a non-European country was in the 1-0 loss against South Korea in 2002. Since then they have won six and drawn three games against non-European countries.

2. Impressive Group game results for Portugal

Apart from the 4-0 loss to Germany in Brazil 2014, Portugal have not lost in their last 11 World Cup group games. They have won six and drawn the other four in their 11 last Group games of the World Cup.

3. World Cup blues for Morocco

Morocco’s 1-0 loss to Portugal has now made it the seventh time they are losing a World Cup game in 11 matches.

 4. Another record for Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo play World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from Portugal 1 Vs 0 Iran (AFP)
 

Ronaldo’s winning goal for Portugal was his 85th international goal for his country, making him the highest European goalscorer in the history of football.

5. Half-time records

With the winning goal coming just in the fourth minute, Portugal are still yet to lose a World Cup match in which they have been leading at halftime.

Morocco on the other have never won when they are trailing at half-time.

