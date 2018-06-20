Pulse.ng logo
Home > Sports > Football >

World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from Belgium 3 Vs 0 Panama

World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Belgium’s big win over Panama

A wonder goal from Mertens a brace from Lukaku gave Belgium a 3-0 win over Panama.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dries Mertens and Romelu Lukaku play World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from Belgium 3 Vs 0 Panama (AFP)
Belgium got the whole three points with a comfortable 3-0 win against Panama in Sochi as Dries Mertens scored just after half-time before Romelu Lukaku headed in on 69 minutes and pounced again six minutes later.

The huge win left them on top of Group G on goal difference as they are also level on points with England.

These are five things we learnt from the game.

1. Unbeaten Belgians

With the 1-0 win over Panama on Monday, Belgium are now unbeaten in their last 10 World Cup group games.

The Europeans have now won five and drawn five of their last 10 World Cup group games.

2. Second-half specialists

After a goalless first half, Belgium turned on in the second to fire three past Panama. The three goals have now taken it to 11 that the Belgians have scored in the second half of World Cup matches.

3. Bad boys

Panama received five yellow cards, the most in a World Cup game since the Netherlands received seven in the final of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Seven yellow cards were also shown in this game, the most since that final in 2010 that saw 12.

4. Lukaku on fire

Romelu Lukaku play World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from Belgium 3 Vs 0 Panama (AFP)
 

Romelu Lukaku netted a brace as Belgium thrashed Panama 3-0. With his two goals has now been directly involved in 13 of Belgium’s last 19 goals.

The Manchester United striker have scored 11 goals and assisted two in those 18 games.

5. Goalless first half

Belgium and Panama went into the break goalless to continue the European’s streak of failing to score in the first half of a World Cup game.

Belgium have failed to score a first-half goal in each of their previous seven World Cup matches, a run stretching back to 2002.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

