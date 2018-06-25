news

Belgium ran riot to thump Tunisia 5-2 as Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku both score two goals with the other from Michy Batshuayi.

These are five things you should know about the game.

Belgium 5 Vs 2 Tunisia

1. World Cup winning streak

With the 5-2 win over Tunisia, Belgium have now won all of their last six World Cup group stage games from the last one in 2002.

They won all three of their 2014 World Cup group stage and now the opening two of Russia 2018.

2. No win in 13 for Tunisia

Tunisia lost 2-5 to Belgium to continue a very poor run in the World Cup. They are now winless in 13 World Cup games, losing their last four in a row.

3. Lukaku record

With his brace on Saturday, Lukaku has now scored seven goals for Belgium in major international competitions (Euros and World Cups), the most ever for his country.

4. Batshuayi the deadly sub

Batshuayi’s 90-minute goal for Belgium now means that his six goals from his eight for Belgium have come as a substitute.

5. First four goals for Belgium in regulation time

The 5-2 win over Tunisia is the first time Belgium is scoring more than four goals in a game in 90 minutes.