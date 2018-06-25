World Cup 2018: 5 things to know about Serbia 1 Vs 2 Switzerland

news

Xherdan Shaqiri's last-minute winner capped an impressive comeback for the Swiss in an eventful Group E encounter in Kaliningrad after Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka levelled following Aleksandar Mitrovic's opener.

These are five things you should know about the game.

Serbia 1 Vs 2 Switzerland

1. First comeback win of 2018 World Cup

Switzerland came back from a goal down to beat Serbia 2-1. That was the first game at the 2018 World Cup that a side won from, a losing position.

2. Serbia lose when they concede

The 2-1 loss to Serbia continued Serbia’s record of losing a World Cup game when they conceded. As an independent nation, Serbia have lost each of the six World Cup games they have conceded.

3. Impressive run for Switzerland

Switzerland continue their impressive form in international games. They have lost just one of their 24 matches, winning 17 and drawing six. The one loss came in the World Cup qualifier, a 2-0 defeat to Portugal.

4. Shaqiri the man for Switzerland

After netting the winner for Switzerland in the 90th minute, Shaqiri has now been directly involved in five of Switzerland’s last six World Cup goals with four goals and one assist.

5. Xhaka is Switzerland’s pass master

Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka completed more than 71 passes, the most by a Swiss player in a single World Cup match since 1966.