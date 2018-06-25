World Cup 2018: 5 things to know about Serbia 1 Vs 2 Switzerland

Switzerland got a last-minute winner to take all three points against Serbia on Friday.
These are five things you should know about the game.
Switzerland came back from a goal down to beat Serbia 2-1. That was the first game at the 2018 World Cup that a side won from, a losing position.
The 2-1 loss to Serbia continued Serbia’s record of losing a World Cup game when they conceded. As an independent nation, Serbia have lost each of the six World Cup games they have conceded.
Switzerland continue their impressive form in international games. They have lost just one of their 24 matches, winning 17 and drawing six. The one loss came in the World Cup qualifier, a 2-0 defeat to Portugal.
After netting the winner for Switzerland in the 90th minute, Shaqiri has now been directly involved in five of Switzerland’s last six World Cup goals with four goals and one assist.
Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka completed more than 71 passes, the most by a Swiss player in a single World Cup match since 1966.