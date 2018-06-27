Another meeting against Argentina, another loss for the Super Eagles who have now crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
The Super Eagles fought hard to keep the score at 1-1 after Victor Moses had levelled for Nigeria following Lionel Messi’s goal but Marcos Rojo struck late on to send the Eagles crashing out of the World Cup.
These are five things you should know about the win.
With the 2-1 win, Argentina have managed to progress to the round of 16, the fourth consecutive World Cup they have managed that.
There was nothing stopping Argentina from winning on Tuesday night after Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 14th minute.
Argentina are now unbeaten in their last 40 World Cup games when they opening the scoring
They have not lost in a World Cup game where they score first since a 1-3 defeat against Germany in 1958.
The 1-2 loss means that the Super Eagles are out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the third time in their last four World Cup campaigns they have been eliminated in the group stages.
It was Rojo who netted the winner for Argentina in the 2-1 win over Nigeria. He also scored the winner for Argentina against Nigeria fours ago in Brazil 2014.
Two of his three goals for Argentina have come against Nigeria.
Messi’s 14th-minute goal against Nigeria was the 100th goal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.