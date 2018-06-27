Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

World Cup 2018: 5 things to know about Nigeria 1 Vs 2 Argentina

Nigeria 1 Vs 2 Argentina 5 things you should know about Super Eagles loss at World Cup 2018

Another meeting against Argentina, another loss for the Super Eagles who have now crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published:
Super Eagles of Nigeria play World Cup 2018: 5 things to know about Nigeria 1 Vs 2 Argentina (Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Super Eagles of Nigeria fell to a 2-1 loss to Argentina in their last group game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles fought hard to keep the score at 1-1 after Victor Moses had levelled for Nigeria following Lionel Messi’s goal but Marcos Rojo struck late on to send the Eagles crashing out of the World Cup.

These are five things you should know about the win.

Nigeria 1 Vs 2 Argentina

1. Out of the group stage

Marcus Rojo and Lionel Messi play Argentina have reached the round of 16 of the last four World Cups (REUTERS)
 

With the 2-1 win, Argentina have managed to progress to the round of 16, the fourth consecutive World Cup they have managed that.

2. Argentina don't lose when they score first

There was nothing stopping Argentina from winning on Tuesday night after Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 14th minute.

Argentina are now unbeaten in their last 40 World Cup games when they opening the scoring

They have not lost in a World Cup game where they score first since a 1-3 defeat against Germany in 1958.

3. Another group stage exit for Nigeria

Victor Moses, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, Williamt Troost-Ekong, Lionel Messi and Marcus Rojo play Nigeria have exited in the group stage at three of their last four World Cups (EPA)
 

The 1-2 loss means that the Super Eagles are out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the third time in their last four World Cup campaigns they have been eliminated in the group stages.

4. Rojo loves a goal against Nigeria

It was Rojo who netted the winner for Argentina in the 2-1 win over Nigeria. He also scored the winner for Argentina against Nigeria fours ago in Brazil 2014.

Two of his three goals for Argentina have come against Nigeria.

5. Messi scores 100th World Cup 2018 goal

Lionel Messi set a record as Argentina beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1 in their last Group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Tuesday, June 26. play Lionel Messi (Getty Images)
 

Messi’s 14th-minute goal against Nigeria was the 100th goal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Argentina Time and place to watch Super Eagles last group...bullet
2 Nigeria Vs Argentina Live Updates Super Eagles clash with Messi’s La...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Twitter Nigeria praise gallant Super Eagles, Ighalo...bullet

Related Articles

Nigeria 1 Vs 2 Argentina 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles defeat in World Cup 2018 game
Nigeria 1 Vs 2 Argentina Brave Super Eagles crash out of World Cup 2018
Football Messi's Argentina revival - false dawn or renewed promise?
World Cup 2018 Nigerians are heartbroken as Super Eagles crash out
World Cup 2018 Lionel Messi says he knew Argentina will beat Nigeria
Odion Ighalo Angry Nigerians insult striker's wife on Instagram after loss to Argentina
Football Maradona drama is a problem for Argentina and Messi

Football

Hungry: England's Harry Kane is leading the race for the World Cup Golden Boot
Football England, Belgium battle for top spot after Germany World Cup shock
Costa Rica coach Oscar Ramirez returning home to an uncertain future
Football Costa Rica coach unsure about future after early exit
Here are the reactions as Brazil beat Serbia 3-0 in their final group E game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Wednesday, June 27.
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 to top Group E
Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic says main goal was to qualify
Football We had to qualify despite yellow card risk: Swiss coach