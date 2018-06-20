World Cup 2018: 4 things we learnt from Japan 1 Vs 0 Colombia

news

Japan became the first Asian team to conquer a South American side at the World Cup on Tuesday, beating 10-man Colombia 2-1 .

These are four things we learnt from the game.

1. Asia Vs South America

Japan 1-0 win over Colombia has made them the first Asian side to beat South American opposition at the World Cup.

This is the first success for an Asian country in 36 games against South American sides.

2. Less win for South America

It has not been a great World Cup for South American countries as Colombia became the fourth side form the continent to have failed to win their opening game.

Colombia join Brazil, Argentina and Peru have all failed to win their opening games.

The is the first as many as four South American teams have failed to win their opening games since 1974,

3. Yoshida pass master class

Japan defender Maya Yoshida completed more than 82 passes in their 1-0 win over Colombia. He is now Japanese player with the most passes in a single World Cup game, overtaking Hotaru Yamaguchi's 79 passes against Greece in 2014.

4. Honda makes another goal for Japan

Yuya Osako netted Japan’s winning goal in the 73rd minute, heading a delightful cross from Keisuke Honda.

That was the sixth Japan World Cup goal of their last eight that Honda has been directly involved in.

He has scored three and created another three of Japan’s eight last goals in the World Cup.

5. First World Cup 2018 red card

Colombia defender Carlos Sanchez Moreno received the first red card of World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Carlos Sanchez was sent off in the Group H after handling the ball in the box. Slovenian referee Damir Skomina flashed a straight red card for Carlos Sanchez after he blocked a Shinji Kagawa’s shot with his arms.