World Cup 2018:4 things we learnt from Brazil 1Vs 1Switzerland

World Cup 2018 4 things we learnt from Brazil's 1-1 draw with Switzerland

A proliferate Brazil were held 1-1 by stubborn Switzerland in a Group E game on Sunday.

Casemiro and Philippe Coutinho play

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho (right) celebrates his goal against Switzerland

(AFP)
Brazil's bid for a sixth World Cup got off to a slow start as Switzerland withstood an early onslaught to snatch a 1-1 draw in Rostov-on-Don on Sunday.

Brazil took the lead through a Philippe Coutinho's wonder strike but Steven Zuber powered home an equaliser from Xherdan Shaqiri's corner five minutes after the break.

These are four things we learnt from the game.

Stats

1. End of opening game-winning streak

With the 1-1 draw against Switzerland on Sunday, Brazil have ended a winning streak in the opening game of the World Cup.

Brazil have failed to win their opening game of the World Cup for the first time since 1978 when they drew with Sweden.

They had won nine in a row between 1982 and 2014.

2. Impressive run for Switzerland

Switzerland continued an impressive run in international games, proving their mettle in the 1-1 draw against Brazil.

They have lost only of their last 23 matches, which was a 2-0 defeat to Portugal in October 2017.

3. Bad run

Neymar play

Neymar's Brazil were held 1-1 by Switzerland in their World Cup opener in Russia

(AFP)
 

Brazil are having a bad run in the World Cup as the 1-1 draw against Switzerland continues a winless run in their last three World Cup matches.

They embarrassingly lost 7-1 to Germany in the semi-final of the 2014 World Cup and lost the 3-0 to the Netherlands in the third-place game.

4. Outside the box

With Coutinho’s 20th- minute stunner from outside the box, Brazil have now scored 37 goals from outside the box at the World Cup. Since 1966, they have scored 11 more than any other team.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

