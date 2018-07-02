news

Goalkeeper Danijel Subasic was the hero as Croatia squeezed into the World Cup quarter-finals with a penalty shoot-out victory over Denmark here Sunday.

On a night of late, late drama Ivan Rakitic stroked home the decisive spot-kick to ensure the Croats advanced to a last eight meeting with Russia after the two sides finished locked at 1-1 following extra-time.

These are four things you should know about the game.

Croatia Vs Denmark

1. The first quarter-final in 20 years

Croatia’s win has taken them to their first quarter-final appearance of the World Cup since their debut in France 1998 by the golden side led by Davor Suker.

2. Shoot-out headache for Denmark

With this defeat, Denmark have now lost two of their three penalty shoot-outs at major tournaments. They lost against Spain in the semi-final of Euro 1984. With the only win against the Netherlands in Euro 92.

3. Early goals

It was a fast start to the game as Denmark and Croatia scored a goal each inside four minutes, This was the only second game in World Cup history that both teams have scored inside four minutes. The other game was Argentina’s 3-2 win over Nigeria in June 2014.

4. Variety