World Cup 2018: Three things we learnt from Peru 0 Vs Denmark 1

Denmark netted a second half to make Peru pay for a first-half missed penalty in a Group C game.

Yussuf Poulsen play

Yussuf Poulsen scored a valuable goal for Denmark

(AFP)
Yussuf Poulsen was the hero for Denmark on Saturday, netting in the 59th minute to the Danes a 1-0 win over Peru.

These are three things we learnt from the game.

Match stats

1. Denmark continue good opening game record

Denmark's 1-0 win over Peru continued their good record in their opening games in the World Cup.

This is now their fourth win in their opening World Cup game in five appearances. Since making their debut in Mexico 1986, Denmark have only lost against the Netherlands in South Africa 2010.

2. Winless in seven games

Back in the World Cup after 36 years, Peru continued from where they stopped in losing World Cup games.

The 1-0 defeat to Denmark is their seventh consecutive loss in the World Cup.

3. Poulsen and Erikson partnership

For the second consecutive game in a role, Poulsen has scored for Denmark off an assist from Christian Eriksen.

This will be an interesting partnership to watch at the World Cup 2018.

