Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

World Cup 2018: 3 things to know about Germany 2 Vs 1 Sweden

World Cup 2018 3 things you should know about Germany’s 2-1 win over Sweden

Kroos late goal reignite Germany's World Cup 2018 hopes with a 2-1 win over Sweden on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Toni Kroos play World Cup 2018: 3 things to know about Germany 2 Vs 1 Sweden (AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Germany’s World Cup 2018 hopes were rescued with a dramatic 2-1 win over Sweden on Saturday.

Germany 2 Vs 1 Sweden

Toni Kroos won the game for Germany curling in a stunning free-kick deep into injury time to seal a 2-1 win.

Germany looked in trouble when Sweden went 1-0 up through Ola Toivonen in the first half but Marco Reus levelled for the defending champions shortly after the restart.

These are three things you should know about the game.

1. First comeback win since 1974

Germany’s 21 win over Mexico was the first time they came from behind at halftime to win a World Cup since 1974.

That last time in 1974, it was also against Sweden, winning 4-2 after going into halftime down by a goal.

2. The late-goal record for Germany

Kroos’ winning goal for Germany in the 2-1 win came after 94 minutes and 42 seconds. That was Germany latest goal in World Cup history excluding extra-time.

3. Boateng’s red

Germany defender Jerome Boateng was sent off in the 82nd minute of the game making him the first German player to be sent off at the World Cup since Miroslav Klose against Serbia in 2010.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Paul Pogba, Presnel Kimpembe France stars have caught the Shaku-Shaku bugbullet
2 Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles...bullet
3 Super Eagles Iwobi, Iheanacho, Aina show off 'Shaku Shaku' move on...bullet

Related Articles

Football Kroos hits out at Germany's World Cup doubters
Football Germany rescue World Cup hopes with dramatic Kroos winner
Football German crisis averted for now, but World Cup holders have work to do
Football Fans dance in Berlin rain as Germany survive
Football "The Germans somehow win" - Lineker updates famous quote
Football Sweden's Durmaz blasts online racial abuse after World Cup loss

Football

Super Eagles players have reacted to the 2-0 win against Iceland in their second group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Friday, June 22.
Super Eagles 5 things you should know about Nigeria’s win over Iceland in World Cup 2018
Xherdan Shaqiri
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about Serbia 1 Vs 2 Switzerland
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez likely to rest Kevin de Bruyne and romelu Lukaku for England clash
Football Belgium's De Bruyne set to miss 'celebration' England clash
Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates Switzerland's victory against Serbia in World Cup Group E
Football Swiss players avoid World Cup ban for eagle celebrations