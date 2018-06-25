World Cup 2018: 3 things to know about Germany 2 Vs 1 Sweden

news

Germany’s World Cup 2018 hopes were rescued with a dramatic 2-1 win over Sweden on Saturday.

Toni Kroos won the game for Germany curling in a stunning free-kick deep into injury time to seal a 2-1 win.

Germany looked in trouble when Sweden went 1-0 up through Ola Toivonen in the first half but Marco Reus levelled for the defending champions shortly after the restart.

These are three things you should know about the game.

1. First comeback win since 1974

Germany’s 21 win over Mexico was the first time they came from behind at halftime to win a World Cup since 1974.

That last time in 1974, it was also against Sweden, winning 4-2 after going into halftime down by a goal.

2. The late-goal record for Germany

Kroos’ winning goal for Germany in the 2-1 win came after 94 minutes and 42 seconds. That was Germany latest goal in World Cup history excluding extra-time.

3. Boateng’s red

Germany defender Jerome Boateng was sent off in the 82nd minute of the game making him the first German player to be sent off at the World Cup since Miroslav Klose against Serbia in 2010.