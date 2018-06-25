World Cup 2018 3 things you should know about Mexico’s win over South Korea

news

Mexico have one foot in the round of 16 following a 2-1 win over South Korea on Saturday.

Goals from Javier Hernandez and Carlos Vela clinched a 2-1 victory in Rostov.

These are three things you should know.

Mexico 2 Vs 1 South Korea

1. Back to back wins

After winning their opening two games of 2018 World Cup, Mexico have won back to back matches at the World for the first time in 18 years.

The last time they did it was at Korea/Japan 2002 where they won their opening two games.

3. Worst World Cup run

South Korea are on a bad World Cup run. With their loss on Saturday, they have now lost four World Cup matches. Their joint-worst run at the World Cup.

3. Hernandez creates a new record

Following his 60th-minute goal in Mexico’s 2-1 win over South Korea, Hernandez with 50 goals in his now the highest goalscorer for his country.