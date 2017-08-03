Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Women's Euro :  Dutch face England in sold-out semi-final hit

Women's Euro Dutch face England in sold-out semi-final hit

A clash of titans and a battle of tournament sensations are on Thursday's menu at the women's Euro in the Netherlands as the hosts take on England and Denmark face Austria in the semi-finals.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Netherlands' football team attends a training session at FC Twente stadium in Enschede, on August 2, 2017 on the eve of the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 match against England play

Netherlands' football team attends a training session at FC Twente stadium in Enschede, on August 2, 2017 on the eve of the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 match against England

(AFP)

Women's Euro Denmark beat Austria on penalties to reach final
Champions League Ogu, Emenike's clubs qualify for final playoff stage
Arsene Wenger Neymar deal 'beyond rationality', says Arsenal manager
Enrico Pionetti New Super Eagles goalkeeper coach says it’s a ‘privilege’ to work for Nigeria
Neymar Financial Fair Play, striker's deal explained
Nemanja Matic Manchester United midfielder celebrates his birthday with wife and kid
Frank Lampard Chelsea legend joins BT Sports as pundit
Neymar Brazil star completes $260m move to Paris Saint
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A clash of titans and a battle of tournament sensations are on Thursday's menu at the women's Euro in the Netherlands as the hosts take on England and Denmark face Austria in the semi-finals.

At the sold-out Twente stadium in Enschede with more than 27,000 people expected, the Lionesses will play against the Oranjes in a clash of two teams with a perfect record at the tournament.

"It's the same as all our matches because we're really focused on going from one match to another match," said Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman, adding her team was "more confident than before."

"Again tomorrow we would like to show everybody who we are, fight in the match and play pretty football if possible."

"We have to be well organised first, and we have to cooperate as a team, and as we do, when we keep possession of the ball, then we can start attacking."

Sweeper Stephanie van der Gragt is in doubt for the hosts after picking up an injury in the Netherlands' 2-0 quarter-final win over Sweden.

England will miss keeper Karen Bardsley with a broken leg she sustained in the 1-0 quarter-final win against France, and midfielder Jill Scott, suspended after two bookings.

The England team attend a training session in Utrecht on August 2, 2017, ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 semi final play

The England team attend a training session in Utrecht on August 2, 2017, ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 semi final

(AFP)

Scott scored the decider when the two teams met in the 2009 semi-final, handing England a 2-1 win after extra time, and coach Mark Sampson labelled her "a world-class player."

"But if there's any team who are going to lose Jill Scott and feel completely confident in who is going to come in, it will be this English team," he said.

-'Totally new game'-

Arsenal players will mingle on and off the pitch, with Dutch keeper Sari van Veenendaal, Dominique Janssen, Danielle van de Donk and recent signing Vivianne Miedema facing England's Jordan Nobbs, Jodie Taylor, Fara Williams and Alex Scott.

"It will be tough playing against them but I think we definitely know their strengths and their weaknesses and hopefully can capitalise on that," said Nobbs.

"We respect them as players and they respect us. Definitely going into that match will be exciting and hopefully there will just be respectful handshakes at the end."

The tournament's leading scorer, Taylor will be a cause for concern for the hosts, having scored five goals in just three games after sitting out the last group game against Portugal.

"We're aware of her qualities. We have to defend well as a team and we have to be well organised to make sure that she's not going to have enough space to score a goal," said Wiegman.

In Thursday's first match, newcomers Austria will face five-time semi-finalists Denmark in Breda less than a month after beating them 4-2 in a friendly.

"Denmark weren't in the same shape in that pre-tournament friendly as they are now," said Austria coach Dominik Thalhammer.

"That win gives us the confidence but it's a totally new game tomorrow," added the coach who will miss forward Lisa Makas, out with torn cruciate ligaments since Austria's quarter-final win on penalties against Spain after a goalless draw.

Denmark coach Nils Nielsen, whose team beat eight-time champions Germany 2-1 in the quarter-final after a second-half comeback, said outstanding defence was key against Austria.

"We didn't do that in the pre-tournament friendly. We can't give away so many chances."

"If you want to break down a team that defends so well like Austria does then you really need to play fast and take every chance you get."

But he added he had confidence in his team: "My players are problem-solvers and they can do it."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles star facing jail term for lying to US courtbullet
2 Mikel Obi Wife of Super Eagles captain ‘will ‘kill’ him if Nigeria...bullet
3 Victor Moses Chelsea wing-back cleared for Community Shield despite...bullet

Football

Netherlands' midfielder Lieke Martens celebrates her team's third goal during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 football tournament semi-final match between Netherlands and England at the FC Twente Stadium, in Enschede on August 3, 2017
Women's Euro Dutch sink England, face Denmark in final
Fans of Gaza's Shabab Rafah football club celebrate their team's 2-0 victory against Hebron's Ahly al-Khalil in the first leg of the Palestine Cup final on August 1, 2017
Palestine Cup Israel bars 10 Gaza players from final
Spanish international striker Alvaro Negredo has signed with Istanbul club Besiktas for three years after a disappointing season with English team Middlesbrough
Besiktas Turkish club sign Spanish striker Negredo - report
After winning 15 major honours in 22 years with Chelsea, John Terry rejected interest from several Premier League clubs to sign a £60,000-per-week deal with Aston Villa
John Terry Defender eyes promotion for Villa as Championship season kicks off