Wolves sign Benfica's Mexican World Cup striker Jimenez on loan

Promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers have made their first foray into the transfer market, signing Mexico striker Raul Jimenez on loan from Benfica on Tuesday.

  Published:
(AFP)
Promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers have made their first foray into the transfer market, signing Mexico striker Raul Jimenez on loan from Benfica on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Premier League new boy is Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo's first signing of the close season, albeit on a 12-month loan.

"Wolves have secured the signing of Mexico and SL Benfica forward Raul Jimenez, subject to international clearance and work permit," a statement on Wolves' website confirmed.

It is reported Wolves have an option to buy him for around £30 million ($40 million) at the end of next season.

Jimenez, who previously played for Atletico Madrid, has won 62 caps for Mexico and is currently in Russia on World Cup duty.

He won back-to-back titles with Benfica in his three years in Portugal and is his nation's number nine out in Russia.

He scored 31 times in 120 appearances for Benfica, averaging a goal or assist every 75 minutes in last season's Primeira Liga-winning campaign.

Jimenez has 22 Champions League appearances to his name, as well as Portuguese Cup, Portuguese League Cup and Portuguese Super Cup winners medals.

Jimenez previously played for boyhood side Club America before moving to Atletico Madrid for the 2014-15 season.

Making way for Jimenez's arrival, Wolves have allowed Congo striker Benik Afobe to join Championship side Stoke.

Afobe will move to Stoke on an initial six-month loan followed by a permanent switch in January.

