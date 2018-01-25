Winners and losers of Sanchez/ Mkhitaryan swap deal

news

Once it became clear that his days were number at Arsenal, Alexis Sanchez dominated headlines even before the January transfer window.

Once the window opened, the speculations got intense as the forward sought a move away from Arsenal.

Manchester City were favourite before United came in to swoop on the 29-year-old.

Jose Mourinho was ready to part with one of his players Henrikh Mkhitaryan to get Sanchez and on Monday, January 22, the swap deal was confirmed.

Sanchez has been unveiled by Manchester United while Arsenal have also confirmed the signing of Mkhitaryan.

But who are the winners and losers of this swap deal?

Winners

1. Manchester United

Mourinho took over Manchester United in the summer of 2016 with a task to halt the ruins of the David Moyes and Louis van Gaal and bring back the glory days.

The big money signings of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the League Cup and Europa League double in his first season put them in that path.

Romelu Lukaku joined last summer but Manchester City’s dominance in the Premier League have been hard to watch from the red side of Manchester.

Getting Sanchez, however, is a great lift for Manchester United, it might have cost a lot of money, but all world class players do. Getting him from under the nose of Manchester City is always a big win for them.

2. Jose Mourinho

With a reputation of always winning the league in his second season, Mourinho has seen his promising sophomore at Manchester United threatened by Manchester City’s dominance in the Premier League.

With Sanchez, he has gotten a player who would have made his rivals so much better from their grasp. And even when the Premier League title is almost gone, Sanchez can still ensure United end the season in glory.

3. Alexis Sanchez

One of the winners of this deal is the player himself. Disillusioned with life at Arsenal, Sanchez was looking for a way out.

He has now joined Manchester United, a club that matches his ambition and also importantly can pay him well .

4. Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was just the pawn with which Manchester United got their man Sanchez and although the Armenian was reportedly not happy with the arrangement, he will end up a winner with the swap deal.

Not rated by Mourinho, Mkhitaryan now has the chance to play for a manager who will not hang the defensive chains on him. As a player talented as him, the 29-year-old is expected to be a good player for Arsenal .

Losers

1. Arsenal

They might have gotten Mkhitaryan but Arsenal definitely lost with the move of Sanchez to Manchester United.

The 29-year-old forward had a hand in 33% of all Arsenal goals since he joined in the summer of 2014. With his drive, creativity and goals now gone, losing the Chilean is a loss for Arsenal.

2. Alex Iwobi

With the arrival of Mkhitaryan, one player who will certainly be affected is Nigeria international Iwobi.

Since the first half of the 2016/2017 season, a change in formation and loss of form have seen Iwobi become less impactful.

Mkhitaryan and Iwobi are similar players and when it comes to who plays first from both, there is only one winner.

3. Juan Mata

Juan Mata has rarely had his chance as a N0. 10 at Manchester United as Mourinho- especially of late- prefers the mobility and goal threat of Jesse Lingard.

Mata has been playing from the wings and is set to lose out with the signing of Sanchez.

Anthony Martial’s form means he’s untouchable at the moment and in Mourinho 4-3-3, Mata is the most dispensable. There are already reports linking him with a move back to Valencia.

4. Marcus Rashford

Rashford has been struggling for game time at Manchester United and the coming of Sanchez will only make it harder for him.

Sanchez can play anywhere across the front three and with Ibrahimovic also in the team, it’s hard to see how Rashford can get enough game time.