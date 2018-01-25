Home > Sports > Football >

Winners and losers of Sanchez/ Mkhitaryan swap deal

Alexis Sanchez/Henrikh Mkhitaryan Winners and losers of swap deal between Manchester United and Arsenal

These are the winners and losers of the Alexis Sanchez, Henrikh Mkhitaryan swap deal.

  • Published:
Alexis Sanchez play Winners and losers of Sanchez/ Mkhitaryan swap deal (Manchester United/Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Once it became clear that his days were number at Arsenal, Alexis Sanchez dominated headlines even before the January transfer window.

Once the window opened, the speculations got intense as the forward sought a move away from Arsenal.

Manchester City were favourite before United came in to swoop on the 29-year-old.

Jose Mourinho was ready to part with one of his players Henrikh Mkhitaryan to get Sanchez and on Monday, January 22, the swap deal was confirmed.

Sanchez has been unveiled by Manchester United while Arsenal have also confirmed the signing of Mkhitaryan.

But who are the winners and losers of this swap deal?

Winners

1. Manchester United

Sanchez a Panic buy from Manchester United to catch up City play Manchester United won in this swap deal with the signing of a truly world class talent (Manchester United/Twitter)
 

Mourinho took over Manchester United in the summer of 2016 with a task to halt the ruins of the David Moyes and Louis van Gaal and bring back the glory days.

The big money signings of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the League Cup and Europa League double in his first season put them in that path.

Romelu Lukaku joined last summer but Manchester City’s dominance in the Premier League have been hard to watch from the red side of Manchester.

Getting Sanchez, however, is a great lift for Manchester  United, it might have cost a lot of money, but all world class players do. Getting him from under the nose of Manchester City is always a big win for them.

2. Jose Mourinho

With a reputation of always winning the league in his second season, Mourinho has seen his promising sophomore at Manchester United threatened by Manchester City’s dominance in the Premier League.

With Sanchez, he has gotten a player who would have made his rivals so much better from their grasp. And even when the Premier League title is almost gone, Sanchez can still ensure United end the season in glory.

3. Alexis Sanchez

One of the winners of this deal is the player himself. Disillusioned with life at Arsenal, Sanchez was looking for a way out.

He has now joined Manchester United, a club that matches his ambition and also importantly can pay him well.

4. Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan play Mkhitaryan finally have the chance to play football without intense defensive duties (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was just the pawn with which Manchester United got their man Sanchez and although the Armenian was reportedly not happy with the arrangement, he will end up a winner with the swap deal.

Not rated by Mourinho, Mkhitaryan now has the chance to play for a manager who will not hang the defensive chains on him. As a player talented as him, the 29-year-old is expected to be a good player for Arsenal.

Losers

1. Arsenal

Arsene Wenger and Alexis Sanchez play Losing a world class talent is a big loss for Arsenal (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

They might have gotten Mkhitaryan but Arsenal definitely lost with the move of Sanchez to Manchester United.

The 29-year-old forward had a hand in 33% of all Arsenal goals since he joined in the summer of 2014. With his drive, creativity and goals now gone, losing the Chilean is a loss for Arsenal.

2. Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi and N'Golo Kante play Alex Iwobi could lose his place at Arsenal to Mkhitaryan (Charlotte Wilson / Offside)
 

With the arrival of Mkhitaryan, one player who will certainly be affected is Nigeria international Iwobi.

Since the first half of the 2016/2017 season, a change in formation and loss of form have seen Iwobi become less impactful.

Mkhitaryan and Iwobi are similar players and when it comes to who plays first from both, there is only one winner.

3. Juan Mata

Juan Mata has rarely had his chance as a N0. 10 at Manchester United as Mourinho- especially of late- prefers the mobility and goal threat of Jesse Lingard.

Mata has been playing from the wings and is set to lose out with the signing of Sanchez.

Anthony Martial’s form means he’s untouchable at the moment and in Mourinho 4-3-3, Mata is the most dispensable. There are already reports linking him with a move back to Valencia.

4. Marcus Rashford

Striker Marcus Rashford is popular with Manchester United fans thanks to his local roots play Marcus Rashford could see game time reduce because of the signing of Sanchez (AFP/File)
 

Rashford has been struggling for game time at Manchester United and the coming of Sanchez will only make it harder for him.

Sanchez can play anywhere across the front three and with Ibrahimovic also in the team, it’s hard to see how Rashford can get enough game time.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Nura Mohammed Meet the 15-year-old boy who plays for the Super Eaglesbullet
2 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star filmed making mockery of Messibullet
3 Stephen Keshi Google celebrates posthumous 56th birthday of Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

Football Man Utd retain top spot in Deloitte 'Money League'
Pulse Opinion Sanchez's signing is just Manchester United trying to catch up with City
Henrikh Mkhitaryan Can Armenian turn around Arsenal's fortunes?
Alexis Sanchez United star says Henry never influenced his decision
Arsene Wenger Coach hopes end of Sanchez saga will lift Arsenal
Alexis Sanchez Five facts on Man utd's new boy
Football Sanchez signs for Manchester United, Mkhitaryan joins Arsenal
Alexis Sanchez Chilean move brings the smile back to Chilean football
Alexis Sanchez Old photo emerges of forward in Man Utd kit
Arsene Wenger Coach rules out Arsenal spree despite revenue rise

Football

Arsenal youngster returns to Dutch side MVV Maastricht
Kelechi Nwakali Arsenal youngster returns to Dutch side MVV Maastricht
Sanchez arrives Manchester hotel with his dogs dressed in United kits
Alexis Sanchez Striker dresses his pet dogs in Manchester United kits
Champions Plateau United bounce back
NPFL Champions Plateau United bounce back
Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk will take the Socceroos to the World Cup in Russia, according to Football Federation Australia
Football 'He can achieve great things' - van Marwijk gets Australia W. Cup nod