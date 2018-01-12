Home > Sports > Football >

Ex-teammates of Wilson Oruma planning to raise some money for him.

Wilson Oruma Ex-teammates of Super Eagles star are planning to raise some money for him

The likes of Kanu and Taribo West are planning an exhibition match to raise money for Oruma.

Wilson Oruma's ex-Super Eagles teammates are planning to help him out
Ex-teammates of Super Eagles star Wilson Oruma are planning to raise some money for him following reports of his mental breakdown after he was duped N1.2B.

According to a new report, Oruma is yet to fully recover from the mental breakdown he suffered after he was doped N1.2b by a fake pastor and businessmen.

Wilson Oruma won the AFCON bronze medal with the Super Eagles

 

In recent photos that emerged, the former  Lens, Samsunspor, Sochaux and Marseille playmaker is looking very unkempt.

Ex-teammates planning exhibition match

According to Complete Sports, his ex-teammates like Augustine Eguavoen, Taribo West, Samson Siasia and Nwankwo Kanu are all planning an exhibition game to raise money for the former midfielder.

The game has been proposed to hold in Lagos in February.

A delegation will also be sent to Oruma’s family to further discuss ways to help him.

I’m sure other players who will be contacted later will be willing to take part just as the Lagos State government and the Delta State government, where Oruma hails from,” former Chairman of Lagos State Football Association, Waidi Akanni told Complete Sports.

Recent photos of Oruma suggest he is not at his best

 

Oruma had a 17-year career playing for the likes of Lens, Samsunspor, Sochaux and was also a regular for the Super Eagles.

He was one of the breakout stars of the Golden Eaglets that won the 1993 U-17 FIFA World Cup.

Three years later, he was part of the U-23 team that made history by winning the gold medal at the football event of Atlanta 96 Summer Olympic Games.

He also represented the Super Eagles and won two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) bronze medals (2002 and 2006).

