Home > Sports > Football >

Wilson Oruma all smiles as his brother shares new photos

Wilson Oruma Former Super Eagles star all smiles as his brother shares new photos

His brother is hinting that the former midfielder is in good state of mind and health.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wilson Oruma and brother Daniel play Wilson Oruma all smiles as his brother shares new photos (Facebook/Daniel Oruma)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It’s heartwarming to see former Super Eagles star Wilson Oruma all smiles in new photos shared by his brother Daniel.

Oruma has dominated headlines recently following reports that he has had a relapse of his mental breakdown which he suffered after losing about N1.2b in a fake oil deal.

Wilson Oruma play Oruma was said to have suffered a mental breakdown after losing N1.2b in fake oil deals (Complete Sports)

 

According to the reports, the former midfielder is yet to recover from the shock and trauma of the bad business deal and has not been his best self.

Family support

His brother Daniel took to Facebook to share a couple of photos of him and Oruma with the former Super Eagles star all smiles.

Wilson Oruma and brother Daniel play Oruma's brother hints that the former Super Eagles star is doing well (Facebook/Oruma)

 

M.O.N on the wings of grace,” Daniel who is a pastor wrote alongside the photos on Facebook.

The post is to assure people that the former midfielder is healthy and sound following reports of his mental breakdown.

A credible source told Pulse Sports that Oruma’s family has been with him all through the bad times and has been very helpful.

His brother Daniel is a popular pastor, he and other family members have really worked hard to Oruma. Oruma is in a better place and they are taking care of him,” the source who chose to remain anonymous told Pulse Sports.

Teammates to the rescue

Ex-Super Eagles teammates of the midfielder are also planning to raise some money for him.

According to Complete Sports, his ex-teammates like Augustine Eguavoen, Taribo West, Samson Siasia and Nwankwo Kanu are all planning an exhibition game to raise money for the former midfielder.

The game has been proposed to hold in Lagos in February.

Wilson Oruma play Oruma won two AFCON bronze medals with the Super Eagles (Alamy Photo)

 

Oruma had a 17-year career playing for the likes of Lens, Samsunspor, Sochaux and was also a regular for the Super Eagles.

He was one of the breakout stars of the Golden Eaglets that won the 1993 U-17 FIFA World Cup.

Three years later, he was part of the U-23 team that made history by winning the gold medal at the football event of Atlanta 96 Summer Olympic Games.

He also represented the Super Eagles and won two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) bronze medals (2002 and 2006).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Wilson Oruma Ex-teammates of Super Eagles star are planning to raise...bullet
2 Wilson Oruma Former Super Eagles star suffers mental breakdown after...bullet
3 Faiq Bolkiah The Leicester City reserve player who is richer than...bullet

Related Articles

Wilson Oruma 3 former Super Eagles stars who have also fallen on hard times
Golden Eagles Emmanuel Amuneke selects 21 players for World Cup
Golden Eaglets President Buhari charges team ahead of World Cup final
Stephen Keshi Federal Government abandons funeral of late Super Eagles great
Kanu Nwankwo Nigeria's greatest player turns 40
Wilson Oruma Ex-teammates of Super Eagles star are planning to raise some money for him
Wilson Oruma Former Super Eagles star suffers mental breakdown after losing N1.2B in fake oil business

Football

Sunday Oliseh and Fortuna Sittard coaches
Sunday Oliseh Nigerian coach wins trophy with Dutch club Fortuna Sittard
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola saw his style questioned as he struggled to make an early impact at the Etihad Stadium
Football Guardiola delighted by renaissance of attacking style
Former Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Michel has also coached Getafe and Sevilla
Football Malaga replace sacked Michel with Gonzalez
Monaco forward Keita Balde (L) vies with Montpellier midfielder Ellyes Skhiri during their French Ligue 1 match
Football Monaco frustrated as Marseille sink Rennes