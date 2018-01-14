Wilson Oruma all smiles as his brother shares new photos

news

It’s heartwarming to see former Super Eagles star Wilson Oruma all smiles in new photos shared by his brother Daniel.

Oruma has dominated headlines recently following reports that he has had a relapse of his mental breakdown which he suffered after losing about N1.2b in a fake oil deal.

According to the reports, the former midfielder is yet to recover from the shock and trauma of the bad business deal and has not been his best self.

Family support

His brother Daniel took to Facebook to share a couple of photos of him and Oruma with the former Super Eagles star all smiles.

“M.O.N on the wings of grace,” Daniel who is a pastor wrote alongside the photos on Facebook.

The post is to assure people that the former midfielder is healthy and sound following reports of his mental breakdown.

A credible source told Pulse Sports that Oruma’s family has been with him all through the bad times and has been very helpful.

“His brother Daniel is a popular pastor, he and other family members have really worked hard to Oruma. Oruma is in a better place and they are taking care of him,” the source who chose to remain anonymous told Pulse Sports.

Teammates to the rescue

Ex-Super Eagles teammates of the midfielder are also planning to raise some money for him .

According to Complete Sports, his ex-teammates like Augustine Eguavoen, Taribo West, Samson Siasia and Nwankwo Kanu are all planning an exhibition game to raise money for the former midfielder.

The game has been proposed to hold in Lagos in February.

Oruma had a 17-year career playing for the likes of Lens, Samsunspor, Sochaux and was also a regular for the Super Eagles.

He was one of the breakout stars of the Golden Eaglets that won the 1993 U-17 FIFA World Cup.

Three years later, he was part of the U-23 team that made history by winning the gold medal at the football event of Atlanta 96 Summer Olympic Games.

He also represented the Super Eagles and won two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) bronze medals (2002 and 2006).