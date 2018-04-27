Home > Sports > Football >

Wilshere says Arsenal still believe after Atletico draw

Football Wilshere says Arsenal still believe after Atletico draw

Jack Wilshere says Arsenal can take confidence from their Europa League semi-final draw against Atletico Madrid, despite the frustration of conceding a late away goal.

  • Published:
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is fouled by Atletico Madrid's Croatian defender Sime Vrsaljko play

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is fouled by Atletico Madrid's Croatian defender Sime Vrsaljko

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Jack Wilshere says Arsenal can take confidence from their Europa League semi-final draw against Atletico Madrid, despite the frustration of conceding a late away goal.

With the visitors on the back foot for much of Thursday's first-leg contest at the Emirates Stadium following Sime Vrsaljko's early dismissal, the Gunners dominated the game and looked set to take a lead to Madrid next week when Alexandre Lacazette headed them in front.

But Antoine Griezmann capitalised on weak defending to convert a late equaliser and secure a 1-1 draw.

Diego Simeone's side have lost only twice at home since moving to the Wanda Metropolitano last summer, one of those a Champions League group game against Chelsea.

Atletico have also gone 11 home games without conceding a goal, and Arsenal head to Spain needing two to win the game.

But, ahead of what could be Arsene Wenger's last European match in charge as he prepares for the end of his 22-year reign in the summer, Wilshere believes there is reason for Arsenal to be positive.

"It was definitely not the result we wanted but the performance was good and we have got to take confidence from that and take that into the away fixture," the midfielder said.

"It is half-time. We cannot be too disappointed. We created a lot of chances. If we create chances and put them away then we have got a chance."

Arsenal travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday but, with a top-four berth seemingly out of reach, Wenger will be focused on which players will feature in the Spanish capital four days later.

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin admitted Atletico are favourites to progress.

"Atletico are a team that know how to make you suffer," he said. "They know how to create chances and score goals.

"It's only 1-1, though, and the tie is still open. We know it will be hard playing in their stadium but there are positives that we can take."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Adapt or leave, Leicester City boss tells Super Eagles...bullet
2 Super Eagles Iwobi, Iheanacho, Aina show off 'Shaku Shaku' move on...bullet
3 Willian, David Luiz Chelsea players launch new restaurantbullet

Football

Neymar, who is recuperating in a Rio de Janeiro coastal mansion, said last week he would not return to the pitch until at least May 17
Football Neymar recovery on track, will be back for World Cup: doctor
Heartland FC
Heartland FC NPFL club docked 3 points, to play behind-closed-doors at home stadium for fans’ attack on referee
Aresene Wenger's clashes with former United boss Alex Ferguson are the stuff of legend and his relationship with current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been laced with bitterness
Football Wenger set for for Old Trafford farewell
All over: Diego Maradona quit as coach of Fujairah in the UAE on Friday
Football Maradona quits as coach of second division UAE team - lawyer