William Troost-Ekong scores on his Bursaspor debut

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong made an immediate impact at his new club Bursaspor scoring on his debut for the Turkish side.

Troost-Ekong recently signed a three-year-deal with Bursaspor after two years in Belgium with Gent.

The 23-year-old defender scored in his first game for the Turkish side, scoring with a fantastic header in the 10th minute of Bursaspor’s 3-0 win over English Championship side Leeds United in a friendly game in Austria on Monday, July 17.

@wtroostekong goal Bursaspor vs Leeds earlier today @Toyin_Ibitoye @NGSuperEagles https://t.co/38oj6kr4R6 — Tofe-Football-Scout (@Tofetsports) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Tomas Necid made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute before Sinan Bakis rounded off the scoring in the 82nd minute to seal the win for Bursaspor.

“First friendly game against Leeds United. Happy with the win and my first goal for @BursasporSK!” the defender wrote on Twitter.

Troost-Ekong will be aiming to help Bursaspor improve on their 14th Turkish Super Lig finish last season.

The defender started his career at Tottenham Hotspur before moving to Netherlands where he signed for FC Groningen.

He spent a loan spell at FC Dordrecht on-loan before signing for Gent who loaned him out to Norwegian club Haugesund.