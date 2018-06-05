Home > Sports > Football >

William Troost-Ekong says Nigerians doubted him because he is ‘Oyibo’

William Troost-Ekong Super Eagles defender says Nigerians doubted him because he is ‘Oyibo’

Troost-Ekong is of Dutch descent but switched his allegiance to Nigeria after representing the Netherlands at the youth levels.

  • Published:
William Troost-Ekong play William Troost-Ekong says Nigerians doubted him because he is ‘Oyibo’ (Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has revealed that Nigerians doubted him when he first joined the national team because he is ‘Oyibo'.

Troost-Ekong is of Dutch descent but switched his allegiance to Nigeria after representing the Netherlands at the youth levels.

'Oyibo' is a Nigerian term which is used to refer to caucasians.

William Troost-Ekong play Troost-Ekong (right) made his Super Eagles in June 2015 (Getty Images)

 

The 24-year-old was given his first Super Eagles call-up by the late Stephen Keshi and made his debut for the Nigerian national team in June 2015.

Since his debut, Troost-Ekong’s profile has risen to become a crucial part of the Super Eagles. But it wasn’t easy at first for the defender.

There were a lot of doubts over me because I did not play for a big team in Holland before my first call-up,” the Bursaspor defender told The Telegraph.

Then, on top of that, being "Oyibo", or half-white, you have to prove yourself even more.”

Born to a Nigerian father and a Dutch mother but grew up in England,  the defender also went on to reveal the struggle he faced in finding a home.

When I am in Holland they see me almost as a foreigner because I am not a typical Dutch,” he also said.

And when I go to Nigeria they see me as a foreigner as well, so there has never really been somewhere where I can say: 'OK, this is me'.

I have always had a bit of that, but it has become part of me.

Troost-Ekong has now found a home with the Super Eagles and after 21 appearances, Nigerians have taken the defender to heart.

I've taken a different route,” he said.

Premier League move?

William Troost-Ekong and Harry Kane play William Troost-Ekong started his career in England and became friends with Kane during his youth days at Tottenham (Twitter/William Troost-Ekong)
 

After the friendly game against England at Wembley on Saturday, June 2, the defender exchanged shirts with his friend Harry Kane whom he met during his youth days at Tottenham. 

The Nigeria international who now plays his football in Turkey with Bursaspor also reveals he wants a return to England.

But if I can get to the Premier League, I will feel like I have achieved a lot.

Troost-Ekong spent his early days in England with Fulham and Tottenham but began his senior career in the Netherlands with FC Groningen and FC Dordrecht.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Super Eagles New Nigerian jerseys sell-out on 1st day of releasebullet
3 Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great loses N4M at Russian airportbullet

Related Articles

2018 World Cup Super Eagles players get new jersey numbers
Nigeria 1 Vs DR Congo Super Eagles labour through farewell friendly
Super Eagles More injuries hit Rohr’s men and how players spent Saturday in camp
England 2 Vs Nigeria 1 Iwobi’s second-half goal not enough as Super Eagles lose friendly
Nigeria vs DR Congo Nigerians unhappy with Port Harcourt pitch on Twitter
Nigeria 1 Vs 1 DR Congo Super Eagles defender Troost-Ekong pays tribute to pregnant girlfriend during goal celebration
England 2 Vs Nigeria 1 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles friendly
England 2 Vs Nigeria 1 Super Eagles players’ rating in friendly game
Super Eagles Rohr drops Aina, Agu as he names final 23-man squad for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Football

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho
2018 FIFA World Cup Leicester City congratulate Musa, Ndidi, Iheanacho for making Super Eagles squad
Brazil's striker Neymar controls the ball during the International friendly football match between Brazil and Croatia at Anfield in Liverpool on June 3, 2018
Football Mastercard ends meals-for-goals campaign with Neymar, Messi
Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum (R) vies with Italian midfielder Jorghino (L) during the international friendly football match between Italy and the Netherlands at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on June 4, 2018.
Football Ake strike gives Dutch 1-1 draw against 10-man Italy
Two doctors have come forward with evidence that Liverpool's German goalkeeper Loris Karius, pictured May 2018, suffered a concussion during the Champions League final against Real Madrid
Football Karius suffered concussion in Champions League final - doctors