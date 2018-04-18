Wilfred Ndidi still can't believe he's going to World Cup

news

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has stated that he still can’t believe he will be going to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Ndidi has been a top performer for the Super Eagles since the World Cup qualification matches.

The Leicester City midfielder was recognised for his performances with the Super Eagles with a nomination for the NFF Awards Player of the Year .

Still just 21-year-old, Ndidi is hoping to make an impact for the Super Eagles at the summer football fiesta.

In an interview with UK media outfit JOE, Ndidi stated that it is a privilege to be chosen to represent Nigeria.

He said, “I can’t explain how proud I am. Every player wants to pull on the shirt for their country, so many people look for this opportunity – the entire population in Nigeria would love to be able to do this,”

Ndidi added that despite his much-anticipated debut the world cup he has chosen to put it aside for now, but is hopeful that the Super Eagles can do better than their appearances at previous editions.

He said, “I can’t believe I will be at the World Cup for my nation. It’s amazing. I haven’t really had the chance to think about it much, I believe when we get to Russia is when it will really sink in.

“And it’s not just about going to participate, it’s not about being happy just that we are part of the World Cup. I feel we can do more.”

The Leicester City Player of the Year nominee featured in the Super Eagles last international friendly outings against Poland and Serbia.

Ndidi is expected to be on Gernot Rohr’s list for the upcoming friendlies against DR Congo, England, and the Czech Republic .

After the friendlies, the Super Eagles begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia on Saturday, June 16 and later play Iceland and two time champions Argentina in their last group game.