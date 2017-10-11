Wilfred Ndidi faces lengthy layoff with hamstring injury

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi faces a lengthy layoff because of a suspected hamstring injury sustained in Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Zambia on Saturday, October 7.

Ndidi played 90 minutes for the Super Eagles in Uyo where Nigeria beat Zambia to seal qualification to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia .

The midfielder pulled his hamstring in the game which could keep him on the sideline for up to a month.

The 20-year-old midfielder underwent a scan on Tuesday which showed the hamstring injury although the extent was not known.

A further scan is expected to be carried out on the injury by Leicester City to determine how long he will be out.

Ndidi’s injury will be a blow for Leicester City as he has not missed a league game for the 2016 Premier League champions. this season.

The midfielder has been a main-stay in Leicester City’s midfielder since his £17m arrival from Genk in the winter transfer window of 2017.

He could miss Leicester City games against West Brom, Leeds United, Swansea, Everton, Stoke City and Leicester City.

He could also miss Super Eagles last 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier, an away trip to Algeria for the dead rubber game.