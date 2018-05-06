Home > Sports > Football >

Why CAF banned Nigerian referee Joseph Ogabor

Joseph Ogabor Why CAF banned Nigerian referee

Joseph Ogabor is FIFA licensed Nigerian referee that has been banned by CAF.

  • Published:
Joseph Ogabor play Joseph Ogabor is one of the top referees in the NPFL (NFF)
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have revealed the reason why the body banned Nigerian referee Joseph Ogabor for a whole year.

The African football body revealed that Ogabor was banned for a year following his actions in Plateau United's 2-1 victory over Algeria’s USM Alger in a CAF Confederation Cup match  played at the soccer temple Agege, Lagos on Saturday, April 7.

Ogabor who is a top referee in the Nigerian Professional football league (NPFL) was charged by CAF for "attempted match manipulation"

Plateau United play Ogabor reportedly wanted to influnce the referees for the Plateau United vs USM Alger match (Goal)

 

A detailed statement on the CAF website explained the reasons behind his ban.

The African football body revealed that Ogabor approached the South African officials for the CAF Confederation Cup match and tried to provide "technical assistance" to the NPFL team.

Ogabor’s actions were brought to CAF by the South African referees which lead to investigations and eventually resulted in his ban.

The statement on the CAF website read;"The decision follows investigations conducted and evidence submitted by the South African match officials of the said match, who were contacted by Ogabor to provide ‘technical assistance’ to the Nigerian team."

Joseph Ogabor play Ogabor was banned for his actions for one year (Facebook)

 

In a related development reigning NPFL champions Plateau United received a caution from CAF for their actions towards the referees who were presented with “hospitality gifts.”

The statement by CAF read, "Plateau United cautioned to refrain from the practice of hospitality gifts which tend to create the wrong impression."

Plateau United could not progress to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup as they lost the second leg 4-0 to USM Alger in Algeria.

