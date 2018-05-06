Why CAF banned Nigerian referee Joseph Ogabor

news

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have revealed the reason why the body banned Nigerian referee Joseph Ogabor for a whole year.

The African football body revealed that Ogabor was banned for a year following his actions in Plateau United's 2-1 victory over Algeria’s USM Alger in a CAF Confederation Cup match played at the soccer temple Agege, Lagos on Saturday, April 7.

Ogabor who is a top referee in the Nigerian Professional football league (NPFL) was charged by CAF for "attempted match manipulation"

A detailed statement on the CAF website explained the reasons behind his ban.

The African football body revealed that Ogabor approached the South African officials for the CAF Confederation Cup match and tried to provide "technical assistance" to the NPFL team.

Ogabor’s actions were brought to CAF by the South African referees which lead to investigations and eventually resulted in his ban.

The statement on the CAF website read;"The decision follows investigations conducted and evidence submitted by the South African match officials of the said match, who were contacted by Ogabor to provide ‘technical assistance’ to the Nigerian team."

In a related development reigning NPFL champions Plateau United received a caution from CAF for their actions towards the referees who were presented with “hospitality gifts.”

The statement by CAF read, "Plateau United cautioned to refrain from the practice of hospitality gifts which tend to create the wrong impression."