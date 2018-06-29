Who's saying what at the World Cup

news

AFP Sport picks out some of the best quotes at the World Cup:

"Ask Neymar."

-- Serbia coach Mladen Krstajic's terse response when quizzed about what he said to Neymar as the Brazilian star writhed on the ground in front of him after being tackled during Brazil's 2-0 win.

"The players listened to me and were loyal and determined to keep the status quo."

-- Japan coach Akira Nishino praises his players for following his instructions to take it easy in the closing stages of the match against Poland to ensure last-16 qualification.

"It's the law of football."

-- Senegal coach Aliou Cisse takes his side's elimination from the World Cup on yellow cards on the chin.

"But while they have many strengths, they also have flaws and we have to take advantage of them."

-- Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso looks ahead to the threat posed by Saturday's last-16 rivals, France.

"Dear fans, we're just as disappointed as you. We're sorry we didn't play like world champions. That's why we deserved to be eliminated, as bitter as it is."

Chastened Germany apologise to the entire country after their premature World Cup exit.

"We need far-reaching measures, we need clear changes."

-- Germany coach Joachim Loew on his arrival at Frankfurt airport.

"I can say it's not a comfortable situation for us."

-- Colombia coach Jose Pekerman voicing concern over forward James Rodriguez after the 2014 Golden Boot winner limped off against Senegal.

"Biggest game for a decade."

-- England coach Gareth Southgate cranks up the pressure ahead of Tuesday's last-16 clash with Colombia.