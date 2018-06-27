Who's saying what at the World Cup

news

AFP Sport picks out some of the best quotes at the World Cup:

"It's too soon for me to answer, it will take a few hours to see things clearly, the disappointment is very deep in me."

-- Germany coach Joachim Loew responding to an inevitable inquiry about his future after the holders' shock elimination.

"Speechless"

-- Succinct one-word tweet on the German team's official Twitter account, summing up the national mood.

"You can't do that, football has a strange knack of punishing you when you don't treat things professionally and in the right manner."

-- Belgium coach Roberto Martinez dismisses suggestions his team could take it easy in their last Group G match against England if finishing second means they play an "easier" opponent in the round of 16.

"We've not won a knockout game since 2006, why we would be starting to plot which would be a better venue for our semi-final is beyond me really."

-- England manager Gareth Southgate keeping his feet firmly on Russian soil.

"If I go and headbutt Roberto in the last five minutes you'll know we're taking a different approach to making it through."

-- Southgate again, when asked if his side might be tempted to get more yellow cards in order to finish below Roberto Martinez's Belgium on fair play grounds in order to get a more favourable knock-out draw.

"It's sad to go out after that performance. We had more inside us and thought we would go further in the tournament."

-- Defender Sverrir Ingason as gallant Iceland take their leave of Russia 2018 heartbroken but unbowed.

"I want to tell everyone that I am fine, that I am not and was not hospitalised."

-- Maradona, 57, after his health scare.

"Brave? Unlucky? Perhaps, but Russia has exposed the Socceroos to the brutal World Cup realities."

-- Sydney Daily Telegraph's post-mortem on Australia's World Cup campaign.

"No matter if the game is spectacular or not our number one goal for now is to beat Uruguay."

-- Portugal defender Cedric Soares said the European champions are more concerned about results than style ahead of a last-16 clash against Uruguay.

"I think they will be ready for 2022."

-- Coach Gernot Rohr after Nigeria's defeat by Argentina knocked out the Super Eagles, the youngest squad at the finals in Russia.

"Let's ask ourselves why Russia can't always be like it is during the World Cup."

-- Russian hooliganism monitor Robert Ustian.