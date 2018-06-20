Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Who's saying what at the World Cup

Football Who's saying what at the World Cup

AFP Sport picks out some of the best quotes at the World Cup:

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fernando Santos joked that Cristiano Ronaldo is in such good form because of his own coaching skills play

Fernando Santos joked that Cristiano Ronaldo is in such good form because of his own coaching skills

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

AFP Sport picks out some of the best quotes at the World Cup:

"He has a great coach."

Portugal boss Fernando Santos's tongue-in-cheek response when asked why Cristiano Ronaldo is excelling at this World Cup.

"These are our best boys. This matters to them. They love their country. They understand that this is the World Cup."

-- Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko after Russia confounded their critics by producing the best ever start of a World Cup host nation with Tuesday's 3-1 win over Egypt following their 5-0 rout of Saudi Arabia.

"I don't know why everything is clicking for me at this tournament."

-- Russia's three-goal hero Denis Cheryshev is as bemused as most at the radical turnaround in the team's fortunes.

"You'll see him tomorrow (Thursday). Olivier does not have the same style of play as the others. When he's not here, we realise his usefulness even more."

-- France coach Didier Deschamps on striker Olivier Giroud, who did not start their opening win over Australia.

"If you could be a little bit more positive as well, that would be cool."

-- Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane asking the media to lay off his France teammate Paul Pogba, who told French television at the weekend that he was "the most criticised player in the world".

"The Polish team will have to regenerate and recuperate."

-- Coach Adam Nawalka's blunt verdict after Poland's 2-1 opening loss to Senegal.

"He gets targeted a lot. He gets fouled a lot, lots of knocks."

-- Philippe Coutino on his Brazil teammate Neymar, who was fouled 10 times in the five-time champions' opening 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeriabullet
2 World Cup 2018 Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez gets 1st red of tournamentbullet
3 World Cup 2018 Okocha says Super Eagles lost because players were...bullet

Football

Twitter users hailed Iran despite a 1-0 loss to Spain in their second group game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup,on Monday, June 20.
World Cup 2018 Iran get high praise on Twitter despite loss to Spain
Nordin Amrabat played the entirety of Morocco's match against Spain despite suffering concussion five days before
Football FifPro slams decision to allow Morocco's Amrabat to play after concussion
Download VSKIT app and watch Nigeria vs Iceland World Cup match with Peter Okoye
VSKIT Download app and watch Nigeria vs Iceland World Cup game with Peter Okoye
Leading by a head: Cristiano Ronaldo leads the Golden Boot race with four goals
Football Three things we learned today at the World Cup