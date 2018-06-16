Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Who's saying what at the World Cup

Football Who's saying what at the World Cup

AFP Sport looks at the best quotes from the third day of the World Cup on Saturday, which saw Argentina held by Iceland and VAR help France past Australia:

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Paying the penalty: Lionel Messi and Argentina struggled to a 1-1 draw with World Cup debutants Iceland play

Paying the penalty: Lionel Messi and Argentina struggled to a 1-1 draw with World Cup debutants Iceland

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

AFP Sport looks at the best quotes from the third day of the World Cup on Saturday, which saw Argentina held by Iceland and VAR help France past Australia:

"I did some homework because I knew this was a situation that could come up. It was a long shot but it happened."

-- Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson on his penalty save from Lionel Messi

"Messi misses a penalty and somehow, somewhere, I think Ronaldo may be winking."

-- Former England striker Gary Lineker on Twitter

A VAR review saw France given a penalty for Josh Risdon's foul on Antoine Griezmann play

A VAR review saw France given a penalty for Josh Risdon's foul on Antoine Griezmann

(AFP)

"When the referee went to see the video, for me it was because there was a penalty. I was already thinking about how I would take it."

-- Antoine Griezmann after he was awarded a historic, but controversial, penalty by VAR

"I hoped that maybe one time there would be a very honest referee, and in that moment, that he wouldn't go to the video screen."

-- Australia coach Bert van Marwijk wasn't so impressed by the decision

"Yesterday we saw a true World Cup match, the essense of the World Cup. It was a great match, a lot of fun to watch. It was two great teams and a lot a drama. It was fantastic to watch. That was the World Cup at its purest."

-- Germany coach Joachim Loew chimes in on Friday's thrilling 3-3 draw between Spain and Portugal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 2018 FIFA World Cup Nigeria squad guide, full fixtures, group and key...bullet
2 Nigeria Vs Croatia Time and where to watch Nigeria’s opening game of...bullet
3 Super Eagles Psychic pig predicts Nigeria will get to semi-final of...bullet

Football

Twitter reacted as Christian Cueva penalty miss cost Peru who lost 0-1 to Denmark in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group C opener on Saturday, June 16.
World Cup 2018 Twitter makes fun of Cueva penalty miss, as Peru lose 1-0 to Denmark
Super Eagles
Nigeria Vs Croatia Live updates as Super Eagles open their World Cup 2018 campaign
Vincent Kompany came off hurt in Belgium's friendly against Portugal two weeks ago
Football Belgian doubts abound over Vermaelen, Kompany ahead of World Cup bow
Yussuf Poulsen scored a valuable goal for Denmark
Football Poulsen winner for Denmark ruins Peru's World Cup return