Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

What does the future hold for Super Eagles after World Cup 2018?

Super Eagles Which player should remain in the squad and who should be dropped after World Cup 2018

The future starts now for the Super Eagles but not with some of the players in the 23-man squad for the World Cup.

  • Published:
Super Eagles players have reacted to the 2-1 defeat to Argentina in their final group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which saw them exit the competition at the group stage. play What does the future hold for Super Eagles after World Cup 2018?
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After three tough and energy sapping games, the 2018 World Cup is over for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. A disappointing 0-2 loss to Croatia in the first game, the rally against Iceland that brought a 2-0 win over Iceland and the draining 1-2 defeat to Argentina were the story of Nigeria’s participation at the 2018 World Cup.

Although there are disappointments at not progressing to the round of 16, there is a feeling of pride amongst the players for their displays at the World Cup.

Super Eagles of Nigeria play The future starts now for the Super Eagles but not with some of the players in the 23-man squad for the World Cup. (Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Aside from the opening defeat to Croatia, the Super Eagles gave good accounts of themselves and could only look bring this experience to good use in the future.

The future starts now for the Super Eagles but not with some of the players in the 23-man squad for the World Cup.

From lessons drawn from the 2018 World Cup, the Super Eagles have to move on from some of the players while some will play vital roles for Nigeria in the future.

We take a look at players who should be part of the future for the Super Eagles and those who should be dropped.

Nigeria at the World Cup

Goalkeepers

Francis Uzoho

Francis Uzoho play Uzoho has nailed down Super Eagles number one position (VI Images via Getty Images)
 

Headed into the 2018 World Cup with lots doubts but has managed to prove that he can be the Super Eagles number one goalkeeper for years to come.

He still has a lot of refining and improvement to do. His reflexes are still not sharp enough while his distribution is a horror.

However, his dominance in his area especially during set-pieces offers hope ahead of the future.

Verdict: Stay

Ikechukwu Ezenwa

Was number one goalkeeper of the Super Eagles after Carl Ikeme was ruled out of action with acute leukaemia and was the second-choice at the 2018 World Cup.

Playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) could take him out of the team especially if another Nigerian goalkeeper in Europe emerges. 

Verdict: Stay

Daniel Akpeyi

Was named in the World Cup squad on the back of just two games under Rohr but has been a regular call-up.

Has not been able to convince and will be dropped at the emergence of a new goalkeeper.

Verdict: Out

Defenders

Leon Balogun

Has become a mainstay in the Super Eagles defence and put in a good shift at the World Cup. Just clocked 30, his leadership and experience are needed at least for the near future.

Verdict: Stay

William Troost-Ekong

William Troost-Ekong and Luka Modric play Ekong has a huge part to play in Super Eagles in coming years (Getty Images)
 

Growing in status with each game, Troost-Ekong was one of the stand-out performers of the 2018 World Cup for the Super Eagles.

Just 24, the defender has many years left in his football career and is expected to be a very vital player for the Super Eagles in the future.

After a below average season with Bursaspor, the needs to be more impressive in his club football to become even a better player.

Verdict: Stay

Kenneth Omeruo

Came into the World Cup as Super Eagles fourth-choice defender but two massive games in Russia has reinstated him as one of the best in the squad.

With Balogun ageing at 30, Kenneth and Troost-Ekong could be the future Super Eagles defensive partner.

Verdict: Stay

Chidozie Awaziem

Has been a regular call-up under Rohr and seems to have gained the trust of Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr. Didn’t play a game at the World Cup be he is still young and has plenty of time to contribute.

Verdict: Stay

Tyronne Ebuehi

Tyronne Ebuehi play Ebuehi has been bright for the Super Eagles and could nail down the right-back position in the coming years (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
 

Ebuehi has been very impressive since he made his debut for the Super Eagles and was good anytime he was called up at the World Cup.

There are questions as to why he wasn’t used more but he will surely be a massive player for the Super Eagles.

Verdict: Stay

Elderson Echiejile

An ever-present figure in the Super Eagles but injury and loss of form has reduced his role with the Super Eagles. Was lucky to have made it to Russia 2018 and this should be his last tournament for the Super Eagles.

Verdict: Out

Brian Idowu

Idowu played in all Super Eagles games of the 2018 World Cup didn’t perform badly. He defended really well in the game against Argentina and showed that he deserves a future call-up.

Verdict: Stay

Shehu Abdullahi

A loyal servant of the Super Eagles, Abdullahi started Super Eagles first game of 2018 World Cup but was dropped as Rohr rang the changes for the other two matches.

Still young and versatile, Abdullahi still has a lot to offer the Super Eagles.

Verdict: Stay

Midfielders

Wilfred Ndidi

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has stated that he and his teammates have moved on from the 0-2 loss to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup group opener on Saturday, June 16. play Acclaimed tackler, Ndidi (Julian Finney Getty Images)
 

One of the most important players in the Super Eagles. Shone at the World Cup and still only 21.

Verdict: Stay

Oghenekaro Etebo

Oghenekaro Etebo and Brian Idowu play Etebo is the breakout star of Super Eagles World Cup 2018 campaign (Twitter/Super Eagles)
 

Recovered from the disappointment of scoring an own goal in Super Eagles first game, Etebo is the popular choice for Nigeria’s best player at the World Cup.

Just 22, Etebo has made one of the midfield positions his own for now and the future.

Verdict: Stay

John Mikel Obi

Mikel John Obi play Mikel Obi still has some years in him for the Super Eagles (MB Media/Getty Images)
 

After a poor first game, Mikel Obi fell deeper in midfield where he really impressed and showed that he still has a lot to offer the Super Eagles.

Verdict: Stay

John Ogu

Didn’t get his chance to impress at the World Cup but has been good the few times he has been called up for the Super Eagles. Still has it what it takes to boss a midfield and remains as passionate as ever for Nigeria.

Verdict: Stay

Ogenyi Onazi

Ogenyi Onazi play After losing his place in Super Eagles midfield, Onazi has nothing special to offer the Super Eagles (IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)
 

One of the senior players in the team but has lost his place in the team after his tepid display against England in one of Nigeria’s friendly games ahead of the World Cup.

Offers nothing special to the team and there are several others players who could use a call-up or two in his place.

Verdict: Out

Joel Obi

Was a surprise inclusion in the Super Eagles squad for the World Cup after he was recalled to the team. A couple of friendly games later, he wasn't able to impress. Obi has been given so many chances and has failed to make good use of them.

Verdict-Out

Forwards

Victor Moses

Victor Moses play Victor Moses remains a quality player and needed in the Super Eagles (Reuters)
 

Still one of the most influential players in the team. Showed his passion for the cause when he agreed to play as a right-back where he was also impressive.

His star quality and versatility are needed.

Verdict: Stay

Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi failed to announce himself on the big stage but remains one of the future of the Super Eagles (Julian Finney/Getty Images)
 

So much is expected of Iwobi but the Arsenal man failed to announce himself on the big stage. Started the first game but was introduced very late for the other two.

Still 22, the Arsenal has enough time to make his mark with the Super Eagles.

Verdict: Stay

Ahmed Musa

Ahmed Musa play Ahmed Musa renewed his place in the Super Eagles with his impressive display for the Super Eagles (Alex Morton/Getty Images)
 

Came to Russia as one of the subs and leaving as Nigeria’s main man up front. On the bench all through the first half but returned to the line-up against Iceland and netted a brace. He also caused a lot of problems for the Argentine and leaves the World Cup as Super Eagles star man.

Verdict: Stay

Odion Ighalo

Super Eagles first-choice striker heading to Russia, Ighalo continued the worrying trends of No 9 not scoring for Nigeria at the World Cup since Rashidi Yekini in  USA 94.

Played disappointingly in the first game and was guilty of missing some chances against Argentina. For a Nigerian tournament, it is hard to recover from huge misses like that at the World Cup, ask Yakubu Aiyegbeni.

Verdict: Out

Kelechi Iheanacho

Another young Super Eagles star that failed to make his mark at the World Cup stage. Still, only 21 and has time on his side to become a Super Eagles legend.

Verdict: Stay

Simy Nwankwo

Gatecrashed the Super Eagles World Cup squad in the last minute but didn’t get enough time to impress. Offers a different option for Gernot Rohr which could be needful in the future.

Verdict: Stay

Coach Gernot Rohr

Gernot Rohr play Gernot might have made tactical mistakes, but the Super Eagles future is safe under him (Marc Atkins/Offside/Getty Images)
 

Has been with the Super Eagles of Nigeria for two years now, shown passion for Nigerian football and the team has made remarkable improvement under his stint.

Verdict: Stay

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Argentina Live Updates Super Eagles clash with Messi’s La...bullet
2 Nigeria Vs Argentina Time and place to watch Super Eagles last group...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Reactions as Germany are knocked out from group stagebullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles Mikel, Moses, Iwobi react to 1-2 loss against Argentina
Nigeria 1 Vs 2 Argentina Brave Super Eagles crash out of World Cup 2018
2018 FIFA World Cup Nigeria squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
Nigeria 1 Vs 2 Argentina 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles defeat in World Cup 2018 game
Football Obi Mikel says Nigeria's young Eagles must keep World Cup nerves in check
Odion Ighalo Angry Nigerians insult striker's wife on Instagram after loss to Argentina
World Cup 2018 NFF boss apologizes to President Buhari for Super Eagles group stage exit
Nigeria 1 Vs 2 Argentina Super Eagles players’ rating from the loss in World Cup 2018 group game
Nigeria 1 Vs 2 Argentina 5 things you should know about Super Eagles loss at World Cup 2018

Football

Here are the reactions as Columbia beat Senegal 1-0 in their final group H game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Thursday, June 28.
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Columbia knock Senegal out in the group stage
Here are the reactions as Poland beat Japan 1-0 in their final group H game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Thursday, June 28.
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Japan qualify for next round after 1-0 loss to Poland
Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has finally revealed the dilemma he faced to choose Chelsea over Manchester United when the two Premier League giants were battling for his signature.
Mikel Obi Midfielder revisits dilemma of choosing between Chelsea and Manchester United in Players Tribune
Jan Bednarek scores to give Poland a 1-0 win but Japan still scraped into last 16
Football Japan booed off but reach last 16 despite Poland loss