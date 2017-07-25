Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

West Ham :  Club snaps up Mexico football star Hernandez

West Ham Club snaps up Mexico football star Hernandez

A deal to bring Mexico's record goalscorer to London Stadium was hammered out several days ago.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mexican striker Javier Hernandez, pictured in June 2017, has signed on with the West Ham football club for a three-year contract worth £16 million ($20.8 million, 17.9 million euros), play

Mexican striker Javier Hernandez, pictured in June 2017, has signed on with the West Ham football club for a three-year contract worth £16 million ($20.8 million, 17.9 million euros),

(AFP/File)

Jose Mourinho Manager wants Manchester United to wrap up transfer business
Marko Arnautovic Stoke's Arnautovic in £25m move to West Ham
Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerian striker in Manchester City squad for pre-season tour of United States
Chicharito West Ham agree terms with Leverkusen for striker
Jose Mourinho Manager treating Manchester derby as training session
Marko Arnautovic Stoke forward set for West Ham move
Hart Man Utd goalkeeper completes West Ham loan move
Joe Hart City keeper to undergo West Ham medical
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

West Ham have completed the signing of former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez for £16 million ($20.8 million, 17.9 million euros), the Premier League club said on Monday.

A deal to bring Mexico's record goalscorer to London Stadium was hammered out several days ago.

Hernandez has penned a three-year contract and will fly out to Germany in the coming days to join up with West Ham coach Slaven Bilic and his new team-mates.

"I am very happy to join West Ham United. For me, the Premier League is the best league in the world and when the opportunity came, I was desperate to sign for this club," said Hernandez, who will sport the name Chicharito on his jersey.

The move follows the arrivals of England goalkeeper Joe Hart and Argentine defender Pablo Zabaleta from Man City, as well as Austrian winger Marko Arnautovic from Stoke in a club-record deal.

"He has a proven goalscoring record in the Premier League, La Liga and the Bundesliga, as well in the UEFA Champions League and at international level with Mexico," club joint-chairman David Sullivan said.

Hernandez, now 29, spent four seasons with United, where he scored 59 goals in 156 appearances, before going on loan to Real Madrid in the 2014/15 campaign.

The two-time Premier League winner left Old Trafford in August 2015 for Germany, where he was even more prolific, netting 39 times in 76 matches for Bayer Leverkusen.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Samir Nasri Manchester City midfielder is not even wanted at the club by...bullet
2 Premier League Chelsea apologise 'to Chinese people' after Kenedy slurbullet
3 Henry Onyekuru Nigerian star wins first trophy at Anderlechtbullet

Football

Netherlands' midfielder Sherida Spitse reacts after scoring against Belgium on July 24, 2017
Women's Euro Netherlands, Denmark reach quarters
Antonio Cassano, pictured in 2015, said he was quitting Verona only two weeks after joining the Serie A club
Antonio Cassano Former Italy striker retiring and again, says wife 'was wrong'
Jamaica's players celebrate after defeating Mexico 1-0 in their semi-final game during the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup on July 23, 2017
CONCACAF Gold Cup Jamaica aim to slay another giant, face US in the final
Andreas Christensen, Victor Moses and Gary Cahill
Victor Moses Chelsea wing-back and his teammates relax by pool during pre-season break