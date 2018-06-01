news

Just less than a month after leaving Arsenal , Arsene Wenger has now been linked to Real Madrid following the sudden resignation of Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane on Thursday, May 31 called it quit at Real Madrid after winning the three consecutive Champions League titles.

Immediately after the announcement, ‘Wenger to Real Madrid’ started trending on Twitter as the former Arsenal manager was linked to the vacant job.

“If there's a 'Wenger to Real Madrid' drum, rest assured I'll be banging it very hard indeed,” A Twitter user Gunnerblog said.

“Imagine Arsène Wenger taking over Real Madrid and leading them to even more glory.. Arsenal fans would look like proper idiots,” AssistantOzil said.

“Arsene Wenger to Real Madrid would be so good. Could trophy pad and sell us the players he doesn't need,” Arsenal fan @VieiraPaddy said.

“Wenger goes to Real Madrid. Arsenal and Real Madrid meet in the round of 16 in 2020. Emery goes to shake Wenger's hand before the match and notices Wenger wearing a tie with a small red cannon at the bottom. Emery: "After all this time?" Wenger: "Always",” another Arsenal fan @catdrawarsenal wrote.

“Wenger is favourite to be the next Real Madrid manager... Arsenal fans may finally get to see Wenger lift the Champions League trophy after all these years,” @FootyHumour said.

“Wenger appointed Real Madrid manager. Sells Ronaldo to Arsenal for half price,” @Touchofozil wrote.

“My dream of Wenger lifting the UCL might come true after all. Wenger linked with the Real Madrid managerial position,” @Cechque wrote.

Wenger, who rejected overtures from Real Madrid during his time at Arsenal, is the leading contender to replace Zidane.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino are among the bookies favourite to replace Zidane.

Zidane quits

Zidane dominated Twitter conversations after he announced his resignation on Thursday .

“The sudden exit of Zinedine Zidane from Real Madrid was like cumming without making the opposite sex cum as well,” @ItsPresmatic said.

“The difference between Zidane and Wenger is that Zidane understands the Law of Diminishing Returns and Wenger does not,” @guru_leostan also said.

“Benzema 30, Marcelo 30, Modric 32, Ronaldo 33, Ramos 32, Navas 31. Zidane did smell the end was near and bowed out like the wise man he is,” @King_Bonzoh added.

There were Twitter reactions to the Zidane resignation as ‘Zidane’ ‘Wenger To Madrid’ and ‘Arsene Wenger’ dominated Twitter Nigeria trends.