Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Wayne Rooney :  Striker ready for 'emotional' European debut with Everton

Wayne Rooney Striker ready for 'emotional' European debut with Everton

Wayne Rooney says he can't wait to fulfil his childhood dream of playing for Everton in Europe in Thursday's Europa League tie against MFK Ruzomberok.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wayne Rooney poses with the Everton shirt after his return to the club from Manchester United play

Wayne Rooney poses with the Everton shirt after his return to the club from Manchester United

(AFP/File)

Romelu Lukaku Manchester United agree fee for striker
Romelu Lukaku Manchester United target trains with Pogba
Wayne Rooney Manchester United player linked with return to Everton
Manchester United Premier League club unveil new home kit for next season 
Wayne Rooney Players highs and lows
Wayne Rooney Player in focus as China transfer window opens
Joe Hart Heaton to replace on-loan City goalkeeper for England-France friendly
Gareth Southgate Manager confronts ghosts in England machine
Under-20 World Cup Young Lions win England's first world title in 51 years
2018 World Cup Auld Enemy showdown headlines in football qualifying weekend
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Wayne Rooney says he can't wait to fulfil his childhood dream of playing for Everton in Europe in Thursday's Europa League tie against MFK Ruzomberok.

Rooney won the Champions League and Europa League during his trophy-filled spell with Manchester United, but the visit of Slovakian side Ruzomberok to Goodison Park will still rank as one of the more memorable moments of the 31-year-old's glittering career.

Rooney, who left Everton to join United in 2004, is a life-long fan of the Merseyside club and his move back to Goodison Park earlier in the close-season will allow him to live out his ambition of wearing the Toffees' blue shirt in continental competition.

It may only be a Europa League third-round qualifier, but Rooney is relishing his first competitive home match as an Everton player for 13 years.

"Something I always wanted to do was play in Europe with Everton," Rooney said.

"I was a bit disappointed not to do that before but now I'll have a chance. Obviously I won the trophy last year so I'm hoping as a club we can go far and, you never know, try to win it. It would be even better.

"The first game back will be an emotional day for me and I'm looking forward to it. Overall, I'm looking forward to the season, hopefully getting back playing regularly and trying to help this club move forward."

Rooney briefly returned to Goodison for Duncan Ferguson's testimonial in 2015 but his last appearance on his 'home' ground for Everton was against Bolton Wanderers in May 2004.

"You always get that feeling when you're walking out the tunnel so to actually do it again in an Everton shirt will be a special moment for me," Rooney added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jose Mourinho Manchester United manager visits White House, did he meet...bullet
2 Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain still serving daddy goalsbullet
3 Mbappe Ever wondered why French youngster has a Nigerian middle name?bullet

Football

Hoeness says skyrocketing transfer fees are 'madness'
Hoeness Bayern won't join transfer bidding war 'madness'
Chima Akas and Ikechukwu Ezenwa
Super Eagles Ikechukwu Ezenwa has been named captain of home-based team
Turkey's former national coach Fatih Terim
In Turkey Football coach resigns after off-pitch troubles
Clubs in England's top two football divisions have been legally required to have all-seater grounds since the measure was recommended by the 1990 Taylor Report into the Hillsborough disaster
Shrewsbury English club closer to football safe-standing landmark