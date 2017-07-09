Wayne Rooney returns to Everton from Manchester United

England and Manchester United's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney completed a move back to his first club Everton on Sunday, the player told the Press Association in a statement.

The 31-year-old -- who had become a peripheral figure under Jose Mourinho last season -- signed a two-year contract with Everton, bringing the curtain down on 13 trophy-laden years at Manchester United.

"It is some time since I said that the only Premier League club I would play for other than Manchester United was Everton, so I am delighted that the move has happened," he said.