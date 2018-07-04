Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Wales international Hennessey signs new deal with Palace

Football Wales international Hennessey signs new deal with Palace

Welsh international goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has not been deterred by Crystal Palace bringing in Spaniard Vincente Guaita, signing a new three year contract with the Premier League club on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wales international goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey signed a new three year contract with Premier Peague side Crystal Palace though he will face competition from Spanish arrival Vincente Guaita play

Wales international goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey signed a new three year contract with Premier Peague side Crystal Palace though he will face competition from Spanish arrival Vincente Guaita

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Welsh international goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has not been deterred by Crystal Palace bringing in Spaniard Vincente Guaita, signing a new three year contract with the Premier League club on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old -- capped 76 times and a key member of the Wales side which reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals losing to eventual champions Portugal -- joined Palace from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2014.

Hennessey, who became Palace's first choice goalkeeper in the 2015/16 campaign, said the superb form the team showed towards the end of last season under Roy Hodgson was a major factor in signing on for another spell.

"I'm really happy to commit my future to the club," he told the Palace website.

"I've always said how much I enjoy playing football here and the way we ended last season shows what we're capable of achieving as a team.

"Now I just want to concentrate on preparing for the new season and play my part in helping the club push on to the next level."

Hodgson steered Palace to safety and 11th spot in a remarkable rescue act after they lost their first seven matches last season.

Hennessey committed himself the day after former French international Yohan Cabaye, another of the players pivotal to Palace's recovery, left for Dubai outfit Al Nasr after deciding not to extend his expiring contract.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Mohamed Salah Forward becomes Liverpool’s highest paid player in historybullet
3 Dele Alli Alleged sex tape of Tottenham midfielder hits social mediabullet

Football

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30.
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about France 4 Vs 3 Argentina
American referee Mark Geiger was heavily criticised by both Colombia captain Falcao and Argentina great Maradona
Football FIFA condemns Maradona comments about England-Colombia referee
Mikel John Obi
John Obi Mikel Super Eagles captain is now the new hero on Twitter Nigeria after dad’s kidnapping ordeal
Costa Rica's coach Oscar Ramirez gestures during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group E football match between Switzerland and Costa Rica at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on June 27, 2018.
Football Costa Rica part company with coach Ramirez