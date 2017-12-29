Vincent Kompany completes Masters in Business Administration

news

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has completed a course in Masters in Business Administration.

While maintaining a career in top-flight football , Kompany in the last four years has been studying part-time at the Alliance Manchester Business School.

The 31-year-old took to his Instagram on Friday, December 29 to announce his graduation while also making it clear that his new degree do not in any way mean he is retiring from football anytime soon.

Announcement

“So I got myself a masters.. It’s never been about the degree but I’m proud I took it to the finish line,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him in what looks like a library.

“That journey took me completely out of my comfort zone, uncharted territory. I really sucked at it initially but grit and graft got me through the early stages.

“Skill came later and style was for the very end. This achievement I want to dedicate to our late mother. I want to thank my wife and kids for being such a great source of positive energy and motivation.

“Thank you to my teammates and friends who participated and supported me along the way. I would also like to thank the people that run the MBA course at the Manchester Business School, thanks for inspiring and guiding us.

“To the young athlete, don’t bet everything on your health, take control of your life and keep educating yourself. Learn and believe that smartening up is also a way to become a better, more complete athlete.”

The City skipper has made eight Premier League appearances this season for the table-topping Pep Guardiola’s side.

He, however, picked up a calf strain in City 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Wednesday, December 27.