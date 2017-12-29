Home > Sports > Football >

Vincent Kompany completes Masters in Business Administration

Vincent Kompany Manchester City captain completes Masters in Business Administration

Kompany got his Masters after a four-year part-time course at Alliance Manchester Business School.

  • Published:
Vincent Kompany play Vincent Kompany completes Masters in Business Administration (Instagram/Vincent Kompany)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has completed a course in Masters in Business Administration.

While maintaining a career in top-flight football, Kompany in the last four years has been studying part-time at the Alliance Manchester Business School.

The 31-year-old took to his Instagram on Friday, December 29 to announce his graduation while also making it clear that his new degree do not in any way mean he is retiring from football anytime soon.

Announcement

So I got myself a masters.. It’s never been about the degree but I’m proud I took it to the finish line,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him in what looks like a library.

That journey took me completely out of my comfort zone, uncharted territory. I really sucked at it initially but grit and graft got me through the early stages.

“Skill came later and style was for the very end. This achievement I want to dedicate to our late mother. I want to thank my wife and kids for being such a great source of positive energy and motivation.

Vincent Kompany play Vincent Kompany says his new degree does not mean his is considering retiring anytime soon (MEN Media)

 

“Thank you to my teammates and friends who participated and supported me along the way. I would also like to thank the people that run the MBA course at the Manchester Business School, thanks for inspiring and guiding us.

“To the young athlete, don’t bet everything on your health, take control of your life and keep educating yourself. Learn and believe that smartening up is also a way to become a better, more complete athlete.”

Vincent Kompany play Kompany has made eight premier League appearances for Manchester City so far this season (Philip Oldham/BPI/REX/Shutterstock)

 

The City skipper has made eight Premier League appearances this season for the table-topping Pep Guardiola’s side.

He, however, picked up a calf strain in City 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Wednesday, December 27.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Vincent Enyeama Former Super Eagles captain set for January move to Angersbullet
2 Super Eagles How players spent their Christmasbullet
3 Football 'Room for more' as Ronaldo wins another Globe awardbullet

Related Articles

Premier League City taken a leaf out of United's book, says Kompany
Premier League Where will the Manchester derby be won?
Champions League Guardiola plays down Manchester City favourites tag
Premier League Guardiola mulls Kompany return for Man City
Pep Guardiola No date for Kompany return, admits Man City's manager
Football Guardiola refuses to start fresh Mourinho war of words
Football Sterling sparkles as City claim 18th successive win

Football

Henry Onyekuru
Henry Onyekuru Anderlecht insist Super Eagles forward needs surgery
Uche Agbo
Uche Agbo Super Eagles star racially abused in Belgium
Mladen Krstajic played for Partizan Belgrade and spent almost a decade in Germany, with Werder Bremen and Schalke
Football Krstajic set to coach Serbia at World Cup
Tottenham striker Kane established a new Premier League record of goals in a calendar year with a hat-trick against Southampton to move to 39 in 2017
Football Kane can be Tottenham's Totti: Pochettino