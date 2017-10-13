Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Vincent Aboubakar :  Cameroonian striker extends Porto deal

Porto's forward Vincent Aboubakar gestures during the Portuguese league football match against Portimonense at the Dragao stadium in Porto on September 22, 2017 play

Porto's forward Vincent Aboubakar gestures during the Portuguese league football match against Portimonense at the Dragao stadium in Porto on September 22, 2017

(AFP/File)
Cameroonian international striker Vincent Aboubakar has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Porto until 2021, the Portuguese side announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old is Porto's top scorer so far this season with eight goals, two of which came in a 3-0 Champions League win at Monaco.

Porto also acquired all of the player's economic rights by buying the remaining 60 percent from his former club Lorient for 7.2 million euros ($8.29 million).

"The president (Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa) led this negotiation with the agents of the athlete and Lorient, it wasn't easy," Porto financial administrator Fernando Gomes said in a statement.

Aboubakar joined Porto from French club Lorient in 2014, but spent last season on loan at Besiktas, scoring 12 goals as they won the Turkish league title.

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

