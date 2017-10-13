Vincent Aboubakar :  Cameroonian striker extends Porto deal

Cameroonian international striker Vincent Aboubakar has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Porto until 2021, the Portuguese side announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old is Porto's top scorer so far this season with eight goals, two of which came in a 3-0 Champions League win at Monaco.

Porto also acquired all of the player's economic rights by buying the remaining 60 percent from his former club Lorient for 7.2 million euros ($8.29 million).

"The president (Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa) led this negotiation with the agents of the athlete and Lorient, it wasn't easy," Porto financial administrator Fernando Gomes said in a statement.

Aboubakar joined Porto from French club Lorient in 2014, but spent last season on loan at Besiktas, scoring 12 goals as they won the Turkish league title.