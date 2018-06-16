Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Video Assistant Referee system used for first time in World Cup history

Football Video Assistant Referee system used for first time in World Cup history

The Video Assistant Referee system was used for the first time in World Cup history on Saturday, when France were awarded a penalty against Australia in Kazan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) operation room in Moscow play

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) operation room in Moscow

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Video Assistant Referee system was used for the first time in World Cup history on Saturday, when France were awarded a penalty against Australia in Kazan.

Antoine Griezmann went down after a tackle in the penalty box in the second half of the Group C fixture.

Referee Andres Cunha from Uruguay did not award a spot-kick but after viewing the VAR footage, ruled it was a penalty and Griezmann gave France a 1-0 lead.

Minutes later Australia drew level through a spot-kick of their own although it was awarded by the referee, with Mile Jedinak coolly beating Hugo Lloris.

VAR has been used to varying degrees of success in Serie A and the German Bundesliga, while FIFA used the system at the Confederations Cup in Russia last year.

But the English Premier League voted in April not to use the system during the 2018/19 Premier League season after controversial trials in English cup competitions.

VAR technology is used in what are considered "game-changing" situations, such as a goal, penalty or red card, and can also be used to help referees with cases of mistaken identity.

FIFA director of referees Massimo Busacca admits the system has been rushed in for the World Cup, but insists officials are ready and that VAR will help referees make better decisions in Russia.

Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the referees committee at FIFA, said it was time for the VAR to prove its worth in the modern game because referees were "humans" and should have a safety net to prevent them making mistakes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 2018 FIFA World Cup Nigeria squad guide, full fixtures, group and key...bullet
2 Super Eagles Psychic pig predicts Nigeria will get to semi-final of...bullet
3 Super Eagles Nigeria wins fashion World Cupbullet

Football

Dogara tells S. Eagles to make Nigerians proud World Cup 2018
World Cup 2018 How Roma is using Super Eagles to capture the hearts of Africans
World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence' over tax evasion
Speaker of House of Rep mourns Isyaku Rabiu
World Cup 2018 Dogara urges Super Eagles to make Nigerians proud
England's Raheem Sterling found himself at the centre of a social media storm at Euro 2016
Football Twitter, Instagram set players, coaches on World Cup collision course