Video :  Asamoah Gyan reveals spending over GHC5 million on charity works

Asamoah Gyan reveals spending over GHC5 million on charity works

The Black Stars skipper has developed a niche for himself as a philanthropist.

Asamoah Gyan has disclosed spending a whopping sum of over GHC5 million on charitable works to give back to the society.

The 31-year-old striker made this revelation at the unveiling of his $200,000 astro-turf project developed for his alma-mater, Accra Academy Senior High School on Wednesday.

Over the past five years my foundation which is the Asamoah Gyan foundation has touched the lives of many Ghanaians in many ways as well as undertaking the land project. We have restored the water pumping system in Wenchi,we built the mechanise borehole at Hohoe," Gyan said.

“We donated equipment to the Korle Bu Teaching hospital and the Ridge Hospital, Mamprobi Polyclinic and Children hospital in Kumasi just to mention a few. Indeed we have supported student through sports as well as giving them scholarship at all level of education and seeing them through the masters program," the former Sunderland poacher added.

“By God’s grace and with the support Ghanaians we have spent over GH₵5 million on charity and social intervention and have employed over 200 through my company."

“We have also produced a world championship champion by name Emmanuel Game boy Tagoe through the Baby Jet Promotions. I may not be the best talent ever but this pitch will produce great talents from my hard work and sacrifice for the nation for the future,”  he deduced.

The commissioning of the sports facility brought together a large crowd to the Accra Academy campus on Wednesday including former President of the Republic of Ghana Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings

Gyan recently joined Turkish side Kayserispor on a two-year deal.

 

