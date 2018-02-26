Home > Sports > Football >

Victory is for Man City, not me, says Guardiola

Carabao Cup Victory is for Man City, not me, says Guardiola

It was an impressive statement of intent from Guardiola's men after a shock FA Cup defeat to lowly Wigan last week ended their bid for an unprecedented quadruple.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Thumbs up: Pep Guardiola sees his team cruise to victory over Arsenal play

Thumbs up: Pep Guardiola sees his team cruise to victory over Arsenal

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pep Guardiola insisted his first trophy in English football was due to the skill and dedication of his players rather than his coaching magic touch after Sunday's 3-0 romp past Arsenal in the League Cup final.

Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva were all on the scoresheet as City lifted the trophy for the fifth time.

It was an impressive statement of intent from Guardiola's men after a shock FA Cup defeat to lowly Wigan last week ended their bid for an unprecedented quadruple.

"It's important. We're so happy, and a big congratulations to all of Manchester City, and our fans. This trophy is for Manchester City and not for me," Guardiola told Sky Sports.

"The first half we were not good, there were a lot of mistakes, in the second half we played with a lot more courage and personality -- we were outstanding."

For Arsenal, it was a poor afternoon with fans leaving Wembley in their droves after Silva added the third goal in the 65th minute.

"Arsenal were an absolute disgrace," former Manchester United star Gary Neville said on Sky Sports as Gunners boss Arsene Wenger came under renewed pressure.

"You have to accept being criticised when you lose games," Wenger said.

"But I believe we have to recover quickly. We got to the final, we lost, so now we have to focus on the next Premier League game."

Next up for Arsenal? A home clash in the Premier League on Thursday -- against City.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Falcons Nigeria beat Mali to win WAFU Women’s Cup bronze medalbullet
2 Premier League 5 things we learnt as Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-1bullet
3 Gattuso Italian coach calls for cool heads as AC Milan catch firebullet

Football

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku Manchester United striker reveals they planned the winning goal against Chelsea
David De Gea
David De Gea Manchester United want £88M for goalkeeper
John Mikel Obi
John Mikel Obi Siasia says Super Eagles midfielder is better than Luka Modric
Retired football players in Spain are taking part in an initiative that aims to stirr the football-related memories of senior citizens suffering from Alzheimer's
Diego Maradona Ex-players tackle dementia in football-mad Spain