Victor Moses says Super Eagles plan early goal vs Iceland

World Cup 2018 Victor Moses says Super Eagles plan to score early against Iceland

Victor Moses says the Super Eagles will plan to score early against Iceland.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Victor Moses has stated that the Super Eagles of Nigeria plan to score early when they take on Iceland in their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture. play Victor Moses says the Super Eagles plan to score early against Iceland. (Erwin Spek Soccrates Getty Images)
Victor Moses has stated that the Super Eagles of Nigeria plan to score early when they take on Iceland in their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture.

The Super Eagles face elimination after a 0-2 loss against Croatia in their opener, while Iceland were able to get a draw against Argentina.

Moses who featured for all 90 minutes in the game against Croatia was one of the players that expressed disappointment at the result on social media.

Heimir Hallgrimsson head coach of Iceland has hinted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are under pressure ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D encounter. play Iceland picked up a point against Argentina (New Strait Times)

 

According to a report by Icelandic media outlet Fotbolti, Moses discussed how the Super Eagles will aim to defeat the tricky Icelanders.

Croatia vs Nigeria stats

He said,  "We have a plan to apply for Iceland in the hope of achieving goals early and making them feel bad," Moses said.

"I know they also have their plans but we will try as if we can run more than they , especially in the middle and in the offensive."

Mikel John Obi, Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi play To progress from the group the Super Eagles must get a result against Iceland (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi also emphasised the importance of the encounter as he said, "We know that another loss kills our plans to get a second round."

 

The Super Eagles take on Iceland on Friday, June 22 at the Volgograd Stadium Kick off 4PM Nigerian time.

