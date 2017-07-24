Victor Moses relaxes in pool with Chelsea teammates

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses and his teammates took to the pool to relax during a pre-season break in Singapore.

Chelsea are currently on a pre-season tour of Asia and have arrived Singapore after their 3-0 win over Arsenal in China on Saturday, July 22.

The players took a break from training to relax in a pool as they prepare to face Bayern Munich on Tuesday, July 25.

New striker Alvaro Morata is likely to feature in his first game as a Chelsea player.

Moses started the preseason 3-0 win over Arsenal. Michy Batshuayi scored a brace in that game while Willian was the other scorer.