Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Victor Moses relaxes in pool with Chelsea teammates

Victor Moses Chelsea wing-back and his teammates relax by pool during pre-season break

Moses and his Chelsea teammates took a break from training to relax in a pool as they prepare to face Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

  • Published:
Andreas Christensen, Victor Moses and Gary Cahill play Victor Moses relaxes in the pool with his Chelsea teammates (Twitter - ChelseaFC)

Premier League Chelsea apologise 'to Chinese people' after Kenedy slur
Victor Moses Chelsea star earns over N2B in a year
Premier League Pedro bloodied as Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0
Morata Striker completes Chelsea move, targets silverware
Stoke Club snap up Zouma on loan from Chelsea
Alvaro Morata Five things on new Chelsea signing
Victor Moses Chelsea owner Abramovich buys N14M Hublot watch for Nigerian player
Victor Moses Super Eagles star jets out with Chelsea for pre-season tour of China, Omeruo dropped
Victor Moses Chelsea star recovers from surgery to resume pre-season
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses and his teammates took to the pool to relax during a pre-season break in Singapore.

Chelsea are currently on a pre-season tour of Asia and have arrived Singapore after their 3-0 win over Arsenal in China on Saturday, July 22.

Gary Cahill play Gary Cahill (Instagram - Chelsea)

 

The players took a break from training to relax in a pool as they prepare to face Bayern Munich on Tuesday, July 25.

New striker Alvaro Morata is likely to feature in his first game as a Chelsea player.

N'Golo Kante and Michy Batshuayi play N'Golo Kante and Michy Batshuayi (Instagram - mbatshuayi)

 

Moses started the preseason 3-0 win over Arsenal. Michy Batshuayi scored a brace in that game while Willian was the other scorer.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Henry Onyekuru Nigerian star wins first trophy at Anderlechtbullet
2 Premier League Chelsea apologise 'to Chinese people' after Kenedy slurbullet
3 Samir Nasri Manchester City midfielder is not even wanted at the...bullet

Football

Mike Obi with his twin daughters
Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain still serving daddy goals
MFM FC
MFM FC Odey, Olatunbosun, Onuwa score in five-goal thriller
Daniel Amokachi
Daniel Amokachi Former Nigeria international is still in love with Everton
French full-back Benjamin Mendy is the world's most expensive defender after signing a contract with Premier League side Manchester City
Benjamin Mendy Monaco full-back completes record Man City move