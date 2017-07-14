Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Victor Moses recovers from surgery to resume Chelsea pre-season

Victor Moses Chelsea star recovers from surgery to resume pre-season

Victor Moses was very excited to returned to training following his toe surgery in the summer.

Victor Moses play Victor Moses has recovered from injury to resume pre-season training (Twitter/Victor Moses)

Nigeria international Victor Moses has recovered from a toe surgery he had during the summer to resume pre-season with Chelsea.

Moses immediately had a surgery to correct a troubling toe immediately after last season.

The surgery meant that the 26-year-old was missing from the Super Eagles squad for two friendly games and the 2-0 home loss to South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Victor Moses and Gary Cahill play Victor Moses has recovered from a toe surgery he had in the summer (Twitter/Victor Moses )

ALSO READ: How Victor Moses helped Chelsea to Premier League title

The Chelsea wing-back resumed pre-season training on Thursday, July 13. He took to Twitter to share a couple of photos of his first day back in pre-season.

The hard work starts here #CFC,” the Chelsea star wrong alongside a photo of him training alone and another of him and teammate Gary Cahill.

Victor Moses play Victor Moses was sent off in Chelsea's 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final (AP)

 

Moses will be hoping to replicate the impressive form he had for Chelsea last season to become a very important member of the squad that won the Premier League title.

The 26-year-old made 22 consecutive Premier League starts, 28 league starts and 34 league appearances in total for Chelsea, scoring three goals.

He, however, ended the season on a sad note as he was sent-off in Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

