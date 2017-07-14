Nigeria international Victor Moses has recovered from a toe surgery he had during the summer to resume pre-season with Chelsea.

Moses immediately had a surgery to correct a troubling toe immediately after last season.

The surgery meant that the 26-year-old was missing from the Super Eagles squad for two friendly games and the 2-0 home loss to South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Chelsea wing-back resumed pre-season training on Thursday, July 13. He took to Twitter to share a couple of photos of his first day back in pre-season.

“The hard work starts here #CFC,” the Chelsea star wrong alongside a photo of him training alone and another of him and teammate Gary Cahill.

Moses will be hoping to replicate the impressive form he had for Chelsea last season to become a very important member of the squad that won the Premier League title.

The 26-year-old made 22 consecutive Premier League starts, 28 league starts and 34 league appearances in total for Chelsea, scoring three goals.

He, however, ended the season on a sad note as he was sent-off in Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final.