Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses believes himself and his teammates are fit and ready for the new season following their loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday, August 6 .

Moses played the whole 90 minutes and scored Chelsea’s only goal as they lost to Arsenal via penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw.

The 26-year-old put Chelsea in the lead in the 46th, pouncing on a ball in the Arsenal penalty area to put the ball past Petr Cech.

Despite the loss, the Nigeria international believes himself and his teammates are ready for the season ahead.

“Not the ending we were hoping for yesterday in the end but we feel fit and ready for a big season ahead. Fans were amazing yesterday #CFC,”Moses wrote on Twitter.

Moses will have to watch Chelsea’s opening Premier League game of the season at home to Burnley due to a one-match suspension he got from a red card during the FA Cup final loss against Arsenal in May.

The red card didn’t stop him from playing in the Community Shield which is considered to be only a friendly game.

He will, however, be hoping to have the kind of season he had last year when he made 34 league games as Chelsea won the Premier League title.